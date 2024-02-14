"They were all ready, India call-up was inevitable" - Ravindra Jadeja backs newcomers to thrive from the word go in IND vs ENG Test series 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has complete faith in the batch of newcomers that have been called in to rescue the side from the ongoing injury crisis for the remainder of the Test series against England.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, the Men in Blue are likely to field a new-look middle-order comprising the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and potentially even Dhruv Jurel.

KL Rahul's inclusion in the team for the remainder of the series was subject to fitness, and since he requires more time to completely recover, the decision to rope-in the in-form Devdutt Padikkal was taken.

While Rajat Patidar made his Test debut during the second Test in Vishakapatnam, he is still quite inexperienced when it comes to international cricket.

Jadeja feels that the newcomers' experience in the Ranji Trophy will certainly help as the ongoing series is also being conducted in somewhat similar conditions.

“All these new boys have been playing First-Class cricket regularly, pakke pakkaya players hai. Kabhi na kabhi ye time aana hi tha (They were all ready, India call-up was inevitable). Its good for them to start their career on home soil,” Jadeja said during the pre-match press conference in Rajkot

The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar have all piled on runs in the domestic circuit on a consistent basis, which led to their national call-ups. While Patidar will retain his place, one among Sarfaraz or Padikkal will make their Test debut in the third Test against England.

Apart from the aforementioned names, uncapped pacer Akash Deep also found a place in the squad.

"I can't hide in the field. I am always in a hot spot" - Ravindra Jadeja on his workload

Ravindra Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during the series opener in Hyderabad, and it was initially expected that he might be out of action for a couple of weeks. However, he has made a strong recovery and is all set to be drafted into the playing XI once again

"Body will return to rhythm after playing for one-two days," Jadeja said of his injury. "Lots of cricket is being played these days. I can't hide in the field. I am always in a hot spot. The team also expects that from me. I am happy to do that. Yes, I have to be careful but that can't be managed."

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot from Thursday, February 15 onwards.

