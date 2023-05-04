Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has enjoyed a great camaraderie with his teammates in Team India like Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma and the trio have some hilarious memories. One such memory was when Rohit and Chahal pulled off a brilliant prank on Kuldeep when the team was in New Zealand in 2019.

The trio wanted to record a small dance video and upload it on TikTok. Since Kuldeep wasn't the best of dancers, he claimed that he practiced the steps really hard. However, at the time of recording, he was left out of the video

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about the prank played on him by Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal:

"We (Kuldeep, Chahal, Rohit) were planning for a dance video on TikTok and we rehearsed hard for it. It was our choreography and our hard work and they removed me from the final video. I was so serious about it because it seemed way out of my league."

Chahal was also present on the show and even he recalled this incident by saying:

"If you would have looked at his performance, you would have understood why we removed him (laughs)."

Yuzvendra Chahal on dealing with off-days as a bowler

According to Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the main reasons he has been successful as a wrist-spinner is because he accepted that there would be days when he would be hit for plenty of runs.

Chahal spoke about the importance of not dwelling on the mistakes a bowler makes and stated:

"I never think about the batter I am bowling to. I believe that a good ball is a good ball to any batter, and if you bowl a bad ball, even a No.11 will hit it for six. When I was smashed for 64 runs in four overs in South Africa, I told myself that what worse could happen from here? Things will only get better."

Having played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for eight IPL seasons, Yuzvendra Chahal had gotten used to bowling on small grounds like the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Commenting on his strategy while bowling on such grounds, Chahal added:

"When I get hit for sixes at Chinnaswamy, I focus on the ones which just cleared the boundary. Because those will be out on any other ground. The dimensions are so small that when you reach there you feel, 'Arey yahaan hum bhi chakke maar sakte hai' (here even we can hit sixes)."

Chahal won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2022 season with the Rajasthan Royals and is once again in the race to win the award in this year's competition.

