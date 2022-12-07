"They don't rest unless it is ruined" - Aaqib Javed slams Pakistan cricket for bowler mismanagement

Former Pakistan paceman Aaqib Javed has lambasted the team management for treating their bowlers poorly. Javed added that only the bowlers can help the team bounce back in the ongoing Test series against England.

England outclassed Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi, as they emerged victorious by 74 runs on a lifeless track to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Their win mainly came off a hefty first-innings total of 657, set up by centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.

Javed was unimpressed over using Haris Rauf in Tests, as he lacks the experience to bowl long spells, adding that Mir Hamza was a better choice. As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, he said:

"To make a comeback, Pakistan will have to play bowlers. Once they get a hold of a bowler, be it in T20Is, ODIs, or Tests - they don't rest unless it is ruined. Haris should not be playing Tests because he is not trained. Play bowlers who can play Test matches, First-Class cricket and pick wickets regularly. There is Mir Hamza - play such bowlers who can bowl for long periods and know where and how to bowl. And increase the number of bowlers."

Rauf, who made his Test debut in Rawalpindi, bowled only 13 overs in the first innings as a frontline bowler, leaking 78 runs while taking a wicket. He didn't bowl in the second innings and will miss the remaning two Tests because of injury.

"If you get wickets, only then will you get respite" - Aaqib Javed

Javed added that Pakistan can't win with part-timers, as only wickets can stop the aggressive English batters. The former player added:

"You can't have part-timers operate from one end who can stop the scoring, right? If you get wickets, only then will you get respite. Otherwise, they will score at a brisk pace. Their mindset is to score at a run-a-ball. Keep a strike rate of 100. If they get out in the process, for them, it doesn't make a difference."

Multan will host the second Test against England on Friday (December 9).

