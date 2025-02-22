“They were saying how Shubman Gill was named vice-captain” - R Ashwin makes strong statement ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former all-rounder R Ashwin heaped praise on India's opening batter Shubman Gill after his match-winning hundred (101*) against Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20. Ahead of the ICC event, there were several questions about Gill's place in the side and him being named vice-captain.

However, Ashwin believes he has answered those questions with his brilliant performances.

“Many people were discussing when the Champions Trophy was announced, maybe they were confusing it with Tests and saying how Shubman Gill can get a place in the squad. They were saying how Shubman was named vice-captain? But after every match, he's replying to them,” he said on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat' (via Hindustan Times).

Ashwin added that Gill was here to stay in the white-ball format. However, he said questions about his place may come up again when Test cricket returns.

“In white-ball formats, and especially in one-dayers, he's saying, ‘I’m here to stay'. Even in T20s, his stats are good. When Test format returns, these questions will arise again and then, I can understand," Ashwin added.

R Ashwin dubs Shubman Gill 'gold dust' in ODIs

India were chasing a total of 229 against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy 2025 first match. However, things got slightly tricky in the middle as they lost a few wickets. Nonetheless, Shubman Gill stood tall at one end and ensured that he finished the game for the Men In Blue, who eventually registered a six-wicket win.

Gill remained unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, scoring nine boundaries and two sixes. He was also named the Player of the Match for his superb knock under pressure.

In the same video, Ashwin said Gill was 'an absolute gold dust' in the one-day format and lauded him for the way he batted against Bangladesh when the conditions were slightly difficult in the middle.

“The 2023 World Cup didn't go to Gill's standards, but nevertheless, Shubman Gill has once again proven why he's an exceptional, generational talent. He's an absolute gold dust in this format, the way he sets his tempo, and the way he showed his temperament to seal the chase… it wasn't the easiest of white-ball template pitches, but he adapted brilliantly,” the former India cricketer said.

