“They see it as a sign of weakness” - Former cricketer’s massive claim on India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan called out the side's friendly behavior with the Indian players ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19. The India-Pakistan rivalry has been among the most intense in sporting history, with the matches between the sides attracting attention like few other events.

However, bilateral ties between the arch-rivals have not happened for over a decade due to off-field issues. While India and Pakistan still face each other in multinational tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup, the fierce competition between the players has seemingly reduced.

Speaking about the friendly nature of the Pakistan players to their Indian counterparts on a local show, Moin Khan said [as quoted by Cricket Pakistan]:

"I just don’t get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease, our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness."

Moin Khan was in the middle of several fiercely contested India-Pakistan matches in the 1990s and 2000s. The former gloveman played 49 ODIs against India, scoring three half-centuries at an average of just under 27.

Moin also played four Tests against India but only averaged 22.50 with two half-centuries.

India and Pakistan will face off in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy

India have held the upper hand in recent meetings against Pakistan [Credit: Getty]

The India-Pakistan rivalry will resume when the sides face off in their respective second games of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The eight-team competition will see India and Pakistan pitted with New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A.

While Pakistan will play their opening game against New Zealand on February 19, India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh the following day. The all-important India-Pakistan encounter will be played in Dubai on February 23.

The two teams last met in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with India clinching a thrilling six-run win on their way to the title. Meanwhile, the arch-rivals last faced each other in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup, with India again coming out on top with a convincing seven-wicket win.

However, Pakistan can take solace from their victory over India in the final of the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017.

