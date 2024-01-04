"They shouldn’t complain" - Irfan Pathan lashes out at teams criticizing Indian pitches following 23-wicket opening day at Cape Town 

Irfan Pathan has urged overseas teams to up their spin-bowling game instead of complaining about rank-turners when they tour India for a Test series.

There has been a hue and cry over the pitches in the recent past due to India's dominance at home. Pathan, however, suggested that the touring teams should avoid blaming the conditions for their underwhelming performances.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments came after fast bowlers ran riot on Day 1 (Wednesday, January 3) of the ongoing Cape Town Test between India and South Africa. Batters struggled to get going on the surface, leading to a total of 23 wickets falling on the opening day itself.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Pathan wrote:

"When overseas cricketers come to India on turning pitches they shouldn’t complain. It’s a skill they need to improve!"

Wickets fell like nine pins right from the first session of Day 1 in the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa. The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first.

However, the decision backfired as they were skittled out for 55, the lowest-ever total against India in Test cricket. The Men in Blue too suffered an embarrassing batting collapse, getting bowled out for 153 after losing their last six wickets for zero runs.

Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings, while Virat Kohli was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 46 runs off 59 balls.

"India need to build a good fast-bowling unit" - Irfan Pathan

India's dream of recording their maiden Test series win on South African soil were shattered as they lost the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 32 runs.

While India registered scores of 245 and 131 in the first and second innings, respectively, at Centurion, the Proteas scored an imposing 408-run total.

Pointing out the lack of depth in India's fast bowling unit, Irfan Pathan suggested that the team management will have to identify and groom new pacers. Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"India need to build a good fast-bowling unit. Look what happened in South Africa. The back-ups weren't just ready. I won't say that they lack quality, but since they weren't ready, you felt Shami's absence. So that means, god forbid, if something happens to Bumrah, who we have seen has suffered from an injury owing to his bowling action, we won't find any bowler of his quality. So India need to prepare a pool of 7-8 fast bowlers either through talent hunts or through Ranji Trophy."

Mohammed Shami's presence was felt in the first Test as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah didn't receive enough support from the rest of the bowlers. Shami, who enjoyed an imperious run last year, was ruled out of the rubber due to an ankle injury.

