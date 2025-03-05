"They are still searching for answers to a few questions" - Aakash Chopra picks the favorites in SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that South Africa are the slight favorites in their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand. He pointed out that the Kiwis are still seeking answers to a few questions ahead of the last-four clash.

South Africa and New Zealand will square off in the second semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The winner of Wednesday's game will face India in the final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that the Proteas have a slight upper hand heading into the semi-final clash against the Kiwis.

"I am saying South Africa have a slight edge. New Zealand are coming after losing the last match, and they are still searching for answers to a few questions. The question (for South Africa) will be whether Tabraiz Shamsi can be played. I think Marco Jansen is that X-factor," he said (7:45).

Chopra noted that South Africa have a powerful batting lineup and a varied bowling attack.

"There isn't a massive difference in terms of who has the edge, but there is a slight difference. I am leaning towards South Africa. They have batting might and variety in bowling. It's a more all-rounded team. It seems to be a more prepared team. This team has started progressing in ICC events," he observed.

However, Aakash Chopra pointed out that South Africa's tendency to choke under pressure could be a potential weakness. While acknowledging that batting second has been an advantage in Lahore in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he added that Temba Bavuma and company could succumb to pressure while chasing.

"Rule them out at your own peril" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand ahead of SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

New Zealand lost to India in the final Group A game of the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that New Zealand cannot be taken lightly and urged them to include Devon Conway in their playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash against South Africa.

"New Zealand, rule them out at your own peril. They have a question whether they should play Devon Conway. I don't see many changes. This is not the team that changes after every match. I wish they play Devon Conway because he is actually quite good," he said (11:55).

While highlighting New Zealand's ability to play as a unit, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that their bowling, especially the seam-bowling department, could prove to be their weak link.

"Their strength is to combine the five fingers to make a fist. They are a superstar team but not a team of superstars. I feel their bowling is slightly weak. They do have a few weaknesses in bowling. The fast bowling attack is a little undercooked. So you can exploit that," Chopra observed.

New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets in a tri-series game in Lahore ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Devon Conway scored 97 runs off 107 deliveries and added 187 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (133* off 113) to help the Black Caps achieve the 305-run target with eight deliveries to spare.

