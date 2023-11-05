"They could have thought about Axar Patel, Shivam Dube or Deepak Chahar" - Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna replacing Hardik Pandya

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that India could have replaced Hardik Pandya with an all-rounder but the selection of a specialist seamer reflects their thought process.

Hardik has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle injury sustained during India's league-stage clash against Bangladesh. Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement in the Men in Blue's 15-member squad.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that India opting not to pick one among Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar as a replacement proves that they want to continue playing three specialist seamers. He explained (3:55):

"Hardik Pandya is not there and Prasidh Krishna has come as his replacement. The question is Prasidh Krishna is a fast bowler and Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder. So India have decided that their three fast bowlers are doing well and they don't want to go away from that philosophy, so they need a backup there."

The former India opener added:

"They could have probably thought about an all-rounder. They could have thought about Axar Patel, Shivam Dube or Deepak Chahar, but they didn't think anything like that. They said they need a proper fast bowler as they have decided to go with three fast bowlers."

Rohit Sharma and the team management replaced Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami in the playing XI once Hardik became unavailable due to his injury. With the experienced pacer picking up 14 wickets in the three games he has played, the hosts are likely to stick with the same combination.

"There is no other player with Hardik Pandya's skillsets in India" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya is an invaluable asset as a seam-bowling batting all-rounder. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Prasidh Krishna's selection proves that India don't have a suitable backup for Hardik Pandya. He said (4:35):

"The second thing Prasidh Krishna's selection tells us is that there is no other player with Hardik Pandya's skillsets in India. You didn't try to go towards anyone. You said you will play with six batters, three fast bowlers and two spinners."

The reputed commentator observed that the Baroda all-rounder was expected to be indispensable heading into the tournament. He elaborated:

"You might be a batter short but that's your philosophy and that's the formula of your success. It's also true that when the tournament started we said that Hardik is irreplaceable - you can remove a batter or bowler but who will come in place of Hardik?"

Chopra added that as luck would have it, Hardik was the one who had to be replaced. While opining that the all-rounder's absence will be felt for sure, he concluded by saying that it remains to be seen how big a loss it turns out to be.

