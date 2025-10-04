"They should have told him beforehand" - Former batter's scathing statement on Rohit Sharma's removal as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth wondered if the team management had prior conversations with Rohit Sharma before his removal as the ODI captain ahead of the white-ball tour of Australia. In a stunning development, India moved away from Rohit and appointed Shubman Gill as the ODI skipper while announcing the squad for the upcoming Australian series.Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit's last appearance for India came in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 38-year-old led India to glory in the tournament, while top-scoring in their run chase in the final against New Zealand.Reacting to Rohit Sharma's removal as ODI captain on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (2:55):&quot;They should have told him beforehand in that case. But whether they have or not is unknown. They already prepared him for this by indirectly stripping him of captaincy and a spot in Tests. But it is unfair on Rohit Sharma in some ways even if they are building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. Not fair, absolutely not fair.&quot;He continued:&quot;He has won you the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Probably his dream was to win the ODI World Cup because he missed it last time in 2023. So he would have planned to win the 2027 World Cup as captain and then retire. But they've finished those hopes, bad luck to Rohit.&quot;Srikkanth called it disrespectful to Rohit if he was stripped of captaincy without prior conversations.&quot;Such conversations should have happened before itself with the management informing him about their plans to groom Gill as the captain. If they have spoken to him and preempted Rohit Sharma, then it's not bad. When you have such a senior cricketer like Rohit Sharma, you have to talk to them personally and give them their respect,&quot; he said.&quot;He has done so much so he must be given the respect. And if he wanted to lead after the conversation, the first right of refusal should be given to him. Actually it's disrespectful. Unless Ajit Agarkar and the other selectors have spoken to him already. Then it's fair enough. Whether they have or not, we cannot judge,&quot; added Srikkanth.Rohit boasts the best winning percentage in ODIs among Indian captains to have led in at least 10 matches at 75 percent. The Men in Blue have won 42 out of their 56 ODIs under him.&quot;There were indications of Rohit Sharma possibly getting phased out&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth believes handing Shubman Gill the captaincy in Tests was a signal that Rohit Sharma was slowly being phased out from the leadership group. Ahead of the Test series in England, Rohit announced his retirement from the format, leading to Gill's appointment as India's red-ball skipper.&quot;It's pretty surprising. But there were indications of Rohit Sharma possibly getting phased out once they handed Shubman Gill the Test captaincy before the England series. But I thought, having led India to the Champions Trophy title, he'll be the captain for the 2027 ODI World Cup. But by making Gill the vice-captain for the T20 Asia Cup also, they are grooming him as the all-format captain,&quot; said Srikkanth.He concluded:&quot;On one hand, it seems like the right decision moving forward in white-ball cricket. Australians occasionally do this. In all fairness, Shubman Gill is a fantastic ODI player and he can learn a lot from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while they are there. I feel they would have made this move with that in mind. But to me it is surprising.&quot;Gill has already led India in T20Is and Tests, but the upcoming Australia series will be his first experience of ODI captaincy.