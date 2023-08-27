"They are trying different things, have a balanced squad" - Wasim Akram on Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram felt that while Team India is experimenting in the T20 format, they have a balanced squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, starting Wednesday, August 30. The seven-time Asia Cup winners announced their 17-man side for the prestigious tournament earlier in the week.

Akram is no stranger to Asia Cups, having played 12 games and boasting sensational numbers, with 16 wickets at an average of 18.56 and an economy rate of 3.22 runs per over.

In a conversation with reporters during a tournament sponsor's event, Akram warned India that despite being well-balanced, the going will be far from smooth sailing.

"I think they are trying different things, new players especially in the T20 format, also a new captain. They have a balanced squad. But it will not be easy for India or any team," said Akram.

The former left-arm pacer added while the much-anticipated India-Pakistan game remains the marquee matchup of the tournament, the other teams should not be discounted.

"India versus Pakistan is very important, we know about so much support (teams get), so many eyeballs, so many people (following). But other teams are also here to play so you cannot minus Sri Lanka or Bangladesh," added Akram.

The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in the Asia Cup seven times (the record), while Pakistan has won the title just twice since its inception in 1984. Furthermore, they also hold a 7-5 edge over Pakistan 7-5 in 50-over Asia Cups.

The two teams will face off on September 2 in Pallekele, with another likely couple of meetings should the teams qualify for the grand finale.

"Last time we had predicted an India versus Pakistan final but Sri Lanka won the competition" - Wasim Akram on potential Asia Cup winner

Sri Lanka emerged as a surprising winner in the 2022 Asia Cup.

When asked about the favorites for the 2023 Asia Cup, Wasim Akram cautiously stated that any of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka could win the tournament, with the other competing teams also being dangerous on any given day.

The previous edition saw the Lankan Lions stun pre-tournament favorites India and Pakistan to clinch the title in the 20-over format.

"Last time we had predicted an India versus Pakistan final but Sri Lanka won the competition. All three teams are dangerous -- anyone can win on their day. There are other teams competing too. Last time Sri Lanka won the title, India even failed to make it to the final," said Akram.

The former captain also played it safe when asked if Pakistan should have taken more of an issue with India not traveling to his nation for the tournament.

"The Pakistan government has given permission that Pakistan (team) can travel to India. I have always maintained and said that politics and sports should be apart from each other. People to people contact is very important and the average Indian and Pakistani, they do respect each other. I hope eventually sanity prevails," concluded Akram.

With India's reluctance to play in Pakistan, the tournament went ahead with a hybrid model that features matches to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma's men play their two Group games at Pallekele, followed by three Super Four games at Colombo should they qualify for that stage.

The Grand finale is slated to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.