“They will get 20 wickets on any surface” – Sourav Ganguly backs India to prepare 5-day pitches as Jasprit Bumrah picks fifer in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the hosts to prepare wickets to support pace and spin as Jasprit Bumrah impressed with the ball on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and England with a five-wicket haul.

Ganguly believes that India have quality pacers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar to take 20 wickets on any surface with the help of quality spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

India recently bundled out South Africa twice during the second Test in Cape Town before winning the game by seven wickets to level the two-match Test series 1-1.

Bumrah had also bagged six wickets in the first Test against England in Hyderabad in spin-friendly conditions. However, other seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar failed to deliver.

Ganguly wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“When I see Bumrah Shami Siraj Mukesh bowl . I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India.. My conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game .. They will get 20 wickets on any surface with Ashwin, Jadeja Kuldeep and Axar ..”

The former BCCI President reckoned that the quality of batting has dropped due to spin-friendly pitches in India over the last few years.

“Batting quality dropping because of pitches in last 6 to 7 yrs at home ..good wickets are a must .. India will still win over 5 days.”

Traditionally, India use their home advantage by producing spin-friendly tracks on many occasions. The formula has helped them register 16 consecutive home series wins since their last 1-2 defeat to England in 2012-13.

Jasprit Bumrah steals the show after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double century against England in 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah stole the show after Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a double century against England in the second Test.

Batting first, India put up 396 in their first innings. Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 balls, in an innings laced with seven sixes and 19 boundaries.

James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece for England. In response, England were 234/9 after 51.2 overs, with Bashir and Anderson at the crease. Bumrah has picked up five wickets, including the scalps of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

