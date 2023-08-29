"They will not let you breathe if they get a spin-friendly pitch" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's strength heading into Asia Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra has picked Afghanistan's potent spin-bowling lineup as their strength heading into Asia Cup 2023.

The continental event will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. Afghanistan are placed alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B and will begin their campaign in the tournament against Shakib Al Hasan and Co. in Lahore on Sunday, September 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Afghanistan's spin-bowling lineup will pose a huge threat if they get a favorable surface. He elaborated:

"Their bowling is always good. If they get a slightly spin-friendly wicket, they keep you in check and open you up as well. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will be all over you like a rash."

The former Indian opener added:

"If the pitch is assisting spin even more, you might also see Noor Ahmad in the team. If they play Noor Ahmad, then 10 overs each for him, Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb - they will not let you breathe if they get a spin-friendly pitch."

Rashid Khan has picked up 170 wickets in 87 ODI innings and has an excellent economy rate of 4.15. While Mujeeb Ur Rahman has accounted for 91 dismissals in 64 games, Mohammad Nabi has snared 154 wickets in 145 matches, with both of them having an economy rate of a little over four.

"You might see a slight weakness in fast bowling" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's weaknesses

Naveen-ul-Haq has not been picked in Afghanistan's Asia Cup squad.

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra sees Afghanistan's seam bowling as a slight weak link. He stated:

"You might see a slight weakness in fast bowling. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls very well otherwise but there has been an issue at times when he has had to bowl 10 overs. So that is going to remain slightly 50-50."

The reputed commentator feels inconsistent batting is the other area of concern for the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side. He observed:

"Batting lets them down. If you see the last series, they had Pakistan on the mat on more than one occasion but they got stuck in batting. The team looks good when you hear their names and if they are able to bat well and get spin-friendly wickets, they will take your lives."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that Afghanistan are placed in the group of death, from which any two sides can qualify for the Super Four stage. He added that opposition teams can rule them out at their own peril.

