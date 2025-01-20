"They will shine in the Champions Trophy" - Legendary spinner's big prediction for senior Indian duo

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli to deliver in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how the duo played pivotal roles in the previous two ICC events, namely the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The remarks came after Kohli and Rohit failed to deliver in the home Tests against New Zealand and away series against Australia. Rohit managed just 164 runs in the last eight Tests (15 innings) at an average of 10.93, including a fifty. On the other hand, Kohli managed 392 runs in his last 10 Tests (19 innings), including one hundred and a half-century.

Talking of the Indian batting greats, Harbhajan Sigh said (via The Times of India):

"Bada khiladi wahi hota hai jo comeback karna jaanta hai [A great player is one who knows how to make a comeback]. Virat and Rohit are players of immense stature, and they will shine in the Champions Trophy. We've seen how they perform in big tournaments - the ICC World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup are prime examples.”

“Rohit, Virat, Shami, and Bumrah are match-winners. Every player faces tough phases, but these big players know how to bounce back. I am confident Rohit and Virat will come out all guns blazing in the Champions Trophy and lead India to the title,” he added.

Kohli emerged as the leading run-scorer at the 2023 World Cup, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62, including three centuries and six fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit scored 597 runs in 11 games, averaging 54.27, comprising one century and three fifties.

The latter continued his exploits with the bat at the 2024 T20 World Cup with 257 runs in eight games, hitting three half-centuries. However, Kohli was largely a flop in the 20-over tournament, barring his 76 off 59 deliveries against South Africa in the final, as the Men in Blue lifted an ICC title after 11 years.

“He has excelled in Tests” – Harbhajan Singh credits India selectors for picking Yashasvi Jaiswal for ICC 2025 Champions Trophy

Harbhajan Singh has credited the Indian selectors for picking Yashasvi Jaiswal for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He said in the same interaction:

"Yashasvi is an exceptional talent. He has already proven himself in red-ball cricket with the way he provides solid starts for the team. His combination of composure and aggression is incredible, and when these qualities merge, we get a player like Yashasvi.”

"He has excelled in Tests, and this format will suit him just as well. White-ball cricket will bring out the best in him,” he added.

Jaiswal emerged as the leading run-getter for India at the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 391 runs in 10 innings with a best score of 161.

The 44-year-old also backed India to beat Pakistan in the ICC event. He concluded:

“India will definitely win against Pakistan. This match is happening after a long time, and there's always excitement and buzz around it. Dubai is home to a large number of Indians and Pakistanis, so the atmosphere will be electric with huge support for both teams. But I believe India is going to emerge victorious.”

India last played archrivals Pakistan in ODIs at the 2023 World Cup. They beat the Men in Green by seven wickets after bundling them out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

