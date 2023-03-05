"They will want Smriti Mandhana to start the same way as Harmanpreet Kaur" - Parthiv Patel on RCB's WPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals

Parthiv Patel feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will want Smriti Mandhana to replicate the knock played by Harmanpreet Kaur in the first game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The Bangalore-based franchise will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in the afternoon game on Sunday, March 5. The Gujarat Giants will face the UP Warriorz in the evening clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Parthiv Patel was asked to pick a player to watch out for in the first game, to which he responded:

"Where you have Smriti Mandhana - opening batter, left-hander - you will have to support RCB. There is no other choice. They will want Smriti Mandhana to start the same way as Harmanpreet Kaur."

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore player expects their women's team to replicate their male counterparts' approach, saying:

"When we talk about big-ticket players, franchise cricket is different from international cricket, but the RCB fans will want their legacy to be maintained. Their play-bold approach and flair will not change, you will hundred percent get to see that from RCB."

Harmanpreet Kaur smoked a blazing 65 off 30 deliveries in the Mumbai Indians' emphatic 143-run against the Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 opener. Smriti Mandhana, the only other Indian skipper in the tournament, will want to play an equally destructive knock in her franchise's opening game.

"The two best teams will be against each other" - Reema Malhotra on RCB's clash against the Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have some of the most prominent Indian players.

Reema Malhotra was further asked what her eyes would be on in the Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore clash, to which she replied:

"On the game, because according to me, the two best teams will be against each other. The Delhi Capitals are the most balanced team. They have a World Cup-winning captain who knows how to win. It is not that easy to make a comeback in T20s, but Meg Lanning knows how to come back. We will see the impact of her captaincy there."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the Capitals have a formidable batting lineup, observing:

"They have Shafali Verma. More than an Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, I will consider her a dynamic batter because she plays impactful knocks. You can post a big total if she gives you a good start because the Delhi Capitals have a powerful batting lineup."

While highlighting that RCB have a star-studded lineup, Malhotra expects the game to be a close affair, elaborating:

"On the other side is RCB, which is a team of superstars - Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Renuka Thakur - a new-ball bowler who is known for picking up wickets in the powerplay. So it will be a close contest because both teams are strong on paper and will want to win their first match."

Apart from Mandhana and Renuka Singh, the Royal Challengers Bangalore also have Richa Ghosh as a big-ticket Indian player. While Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt are likely to feature in their playing XI, they might have to choose between Heather Knight and Dane van Niekerk as their fourth overseas professional.

