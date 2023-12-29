"They don't win anything" - Michael Vaughan slams India as most 'underachieving' team in the world

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called India the most 'underachieving' team in the world that 'doesn't win anything'. He said Team India have failed to justify the talent and resources at their disposal by failing to lift major honors for years.

Vaughan's remarks came in the wake of India's heavy innings and 32 runs defeat against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

It capped off a forgettable 2023 for Rohit Sharma's team which also included defeats in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup finals.

"Here's a question for you - India, in terms of cricket, are they one of the most under-achieving sports team in the world?" Vaughan said on Fox Cricket during the Australia-Pakistan Test series.

"With all the talent that they have... I think they are, yeah. Well, they don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skillsets... they won here (Australia) twice, magnificient but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, T20 World Cups, nowhere. You go so South Africa, who are, you know, uselful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that... I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don't think they win anything," he added.

When one of the hosts of the show pointed at how India were the best team in the World Cup before Australia defeated them in the final, Vaughan doubled down on his point saying that they didn't win that either.

India to face England at home after South Africa series

South Africa's win in the first game of the two-match Test series meant that the Proteas' unbeaten streak against India in home Test series continued further.

India's next Test assignment would be a five-match home Test series against England from January 25.

