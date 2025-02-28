"They have won more games than your team, my friend"-Ajay Jadeja's cheeky jibe at Pakistan legend about Afghanistan's record in recent ICC events

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja served a friendly reminder to former Pakistan cricketer and legend Waqar Younis while discussing Afghanistan's chances of making the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ajay Jadeja highlighted the fact that Afghanistan have won more games than Pakistan in the last three ICC events, which include the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Jadeja added that Afghanistan's win over England should not be treated as a 'one-off'.

"They have won more games than your team, my friend, in ICC events. Anybody who thinks it's a one-off thing is fooling themselves," he said while talking on the 'Dressing Room' show.

Notably, Afghanistan have won 10 matches in their last three ICC events. Five of these came during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they also qualified for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Pakistan have only won six matches in the last three ICC events. They have even failed to advance past the group stages in these tournaments.

Afghanistan beat England in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash to keep their hopes of making the semifinals alive. As a result, England were also knocked out of the competition.

Ajay Jadeja lauds Afghanistan's self-belief after win over England

Ajay Jadeja also praised Afghanistan for their self-belief. He said that the players back themselves to come out of any situation and have won close games by trusting their abilities.

"Now they believe they can get out of any situation. When you win close games then it's all about belief. That they have shown in this tournament," he said.

Afghanistan will face Australia on Friday, February 28. A win in this match will see them qualify for the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. It is also their first-ever appearance in this event.

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, also a part of the panel on the same show, hailed Afghanistan for their win over England. He added that if they are on song, they can beat any team.

"The way they won that game against England... Ibrahim Zadran played so well after they lost early wickets and then to defend 320 with a wet ball was commendable. The ball was literally wet because of the dew. That will give them a lot of confidence. Yeah, Australia can make it one-sided, but if Afghanistan are on song, then they can beat any team in the world," he stated.

