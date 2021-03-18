Virat Kohli's side have a wonderful opportunity to be greatest-ever Indian team: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli-led India will 'seal the deal as the greatest-ever Indian side' if they win the upcoming Test series in England and South Africa. Gavaskar termed South Africa as the final frontier for India as they are yet to win a Test series in the country.

India recently booked their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, where they will square off against New Zealand. A win there would rubber-stamp India's position as the best team in Test cricket at the moment.

According to Sunil Gavaskar, having a host of match-winners with both bat and ball separates this team from the Indian sides of the past.

"The old saying that a captain or coach is only as good as the team is so true. This Indian team is blessed to have so many game-changers with both bat and ball, which very few previous Indian teams have had. They have a wonderful opportunity to seal the deal as the greatest-ever Indian team by winning in England and especially South Africa later in the year.

"Having won in Australia earlier in the year (Indian teams have triumphed in England in 1971, 1986, 2007), South Africa now remains the final frontier to conquer for this team," Sunil Gavaskar said in a chat with The Telegraph.

India are currently the no. 1 ranked Test team in the world after their back-to-back series wins against Australia and England.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Some selections could have been better: Sunil Gavaskar on India underperforming in ICC events

India lost the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to New Zealand

Advertisement

Coming to India's performance in ICC events in white-ball cricket, Sunil Gavaskar said poor decision making and some selection errors had cost India in the last few tournaments.

On being asked why India have underperformed in the last few ICC events, Gavaskar said:

"One needs luck in life and in cricket, but with hindsight, you could argue that some decisions and selections could have been better."

India will have the chance to turn things around later this year when they host the T20 World Cup at home. The Men in Blue last won a major ICC event in 2013, when the MS Dhoni-led team emerged victorious in the Champions Trophy in England.

#OnThisDay in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy! Watch the top moments of their triumph in the final against England! #CT13 pic.twitter.com/cTxIU5oqv8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2017