“They should be worried about his fitness” - Pakistan head coach’s huge statement on star Indian player ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed believes Team India should be concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's injury and availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The bowling spearhead is dealing with a back injury and is currently touch and go for the tournament. He has not been named in the squad for the ODI series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah sustained the injury during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Although he has been named in the Team India squad for the Champions Trophy, there are serious doubts regarding his recovery. The 31-year-old is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further scans and assessment by the physios.

Initial reports suggested that the injury was far worse than the first impression. It was regarded as a back spasm at first. He needed surgery in 2023 for a back issue.

Aaqib Javed said Pakistan were not preparing specifically for Bumrah for their upcoming Champions Trophy blockbuster clash, scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

"They should be worried about Bumrah's fitness. When you play in the Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can't take any team lightly. The top eight best teams are playing. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan everything around him," Aaqib told reporters (via Times of India).

Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in each of India's recent wins over Pakistan. He was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3-14 when the arch-rivals clashed in the group stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

"We're waiting on some update about his scan" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma issued an update regarding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. The pacer was touted to play the final ODI against England ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, but his name was omitted following Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion.

“Jasprit, obviously we're waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days. We're just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably we'll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI," Rohit Sharma said ahead of the first ODI against England in Nagpur (via ICC).

The coming set of days is crucial in Bumrah's recovery. Team India have named only two more frontline seamers apart from the ace pacer. The returning Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are a part of the squad, but Mohammed Siraj was not considered.

