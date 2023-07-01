"They have had the worst of the conditions" - Mark Taylor lauds Australia's batting on Day 3 of the Lord's Test

Mark Taylor has lauded the Australian batters for overcoming tough conditions and helping their side finish Day 3 of the Lord's Test in an advantageous position.

Australia were 130/2 in their second innings when rain brought an early end to the proceedings on Friday, June 30. The visitors have an overall lead of 221 runs, with eight second-innings wickets in hand, and will look to drive home the advantage when play begins on the fourth morning.

During an interaction on 'Wide World of Sports', Taylor was asked about his thoughts on Australia's second-innings batting effort, to which he responded:

"They were brilliant today. Warner, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Smith - all really well done today. It wasn't easy today. It zipped around a little bit. It was overcast all day."

The former Australian skipper added:

"The lights have been on just about all the time Australia have batted. They have had the worst of the conditions, Australia, and yet find themselves 221 runs in front, eight wickets to the good. If they can bat well tomorrow, to say the mid-session or to tea time, they are going to be hard to beat."

Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten on 58, has stood like a pillar in Australia's second-innings batting effort. The opening batter added 63 and 60 runs for the first two wickets with David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuschagne (30) respectively to keep England at bay in helpful conditions for the seamers.

"Could be an Ashes-defining day for Australia" - Mark Taylor on Day 3 of the Lord's Test

England suffered a dramatic collapse in the first session of Day 3.

Mark Taylor reckons Day 3 of the Lord's Test could define the course of the Ashes:

"Could be an Ashes-defining day for Australia today. Came to the ground with Nathan Lyon, what looks to me like a calf tear - I don't think he is going to take any further part in this game nor the series to be totally honest, Australia were needing quick wickets."

Taylor added that Pat Cummins and Co. are in prime position to take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes heading into the last two days of the Lord's Test:

"They needed to keep England, I thought, to our first-innings total or maybe under. In the end, they took 6 for 47 this morning to have a lead of 91 and then we are here at Stumps with Australia 130/2, an overall lead of 221. They are now well in front in the game and a good chance to go 2-0 up in the series."

Australia eked out a two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. They seem headed for another win at Lord's if rain does not play spoilsport, although Nathan Lyon's potential absence could prove to be a big blow in their quest to bowl England out in the second innings.

