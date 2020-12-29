"Things can never go south when the ball is in the hands of Southee" – Dinesh Karthik congratulates Kiwi pacer for 300 Test wickets

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee claimed his 300th Test wicket in the side's ongoing Test against Pakistan on Tuesday. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik congratulated him for the achievement on Instagram.

Dinesh Karthik penned a special note for Tim Southee saying things could never go south for the Kiwi pacer's team when he bowled. He shared a picture of Southee from the Test between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Dinesh Karthik's Instagram story

Southee became just the third Kiwi pacer to touch this milestone. Haris Sohail became his 300th Test wicket on the fourth day of the first ICC World Test Championship match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Tim Southee had 296 Test wickets heading into the fixture against Pakistan. He picked up two wickets in the first innings, and then dismissed two more Pakistani batsmen in the second to reach the milestone.

Dinesh Karthik has lost his wicket to Tim Southee just once in international cricket

Speaking of his battles with Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik lost his wicket to the Kiwi fast bowler only once in international cricket. It happened in an ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium in October 2017.

In February 2019 they came face-to-face once again, as Southee bowled the final over of the T20I series decider against India, with Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya out in the middle. India required 16 runs off the final six deliveries.

Although Karthik hit a six off the last ball, the Men in Blue lost the match by four runs.