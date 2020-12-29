Tim Southee claims 300 Test wickets, becomes third New Zealander to do so 

New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee became the third bowler from his country to claim 300 Test wickets on Tuesday.

Southee achieved this feat during the fourth day of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui. He reached 300 wickets when he dismissed Haris Sohail for 9 in the visitors’ 2nd innings.

Tim Southee sent back Sohail with a full ball outside off stump, which the batsman drove loosely to short extra-cover. The experienced bowler set up Sohail perfectly as the previous ball was a well-directed bouncer.

The 32-year-old now joins two other legends on the list of New Zealand bowlers with 300-plus Test wickets - Daniel Vettori (361) and Richard Hadlee (431). Playing his 76th Test, Tim Southee has picked up exactly 300 wickets at an average of 28.48.

Number 300 for Tim Southee!



Tremendous achievement by the Blackcaps speedster who's only the third Kiwi to pass 300 wickets.



Tune in live #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/MFpRHaMuYY — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 29, 2020

Tim Southee finished with excellent figures of 2 for 15 in nine overs, five of them maidens. Pakistan stumbled to 71 for 3 in 38 overs in an improbable chase of 373 runs.

New Zealand batsmen dominate Day 4 before Tim Southee reaches milestone

Having cleaned up Pakistan for 239 by stumps on Day 3, New Zealand continued to maintain the advantage over the opponents on Tuesday.

Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham looked in great touch as they added 111 runs for the first wicket. Both batsmen crossed their respective half-centuries during the innings.

Advertisement

While Blundell made 64, Latham was dismissed for 53 runs. The former was the first to go, cleaned up by Mohammad Abbas as New Zealand were pushed towards a declaration.

Family man 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧



Tim Southee reflects on having the family there for his special day 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/koStVLfVDq — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 29, 2020

Latham’s 112-ball knock came to an end when he pulled a short ball from Naseem Shah to Abid Ali at deep backward square. Kane Williamson (21), Henry Nicholls (11) and BJ Watling (5) all perished in the search for quick runs as New Zealand declared at 180 for 5.

Naseem Shah was Pakistan’s most successful bowler during the innings with figures of 3 for 55.

Pakistan got off to a disastrous start in their chase of 373 as Trent Boult had Abid Ali (0) caught behind. Tim Southee picked up the other opener, Shan Masood, who also perished without scoring.

Pakistan went to stumps at 71 for 3 with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 34 and Fawad Alam on 21.