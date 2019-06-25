×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Richard Hadlee, the one-man army

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
12   //    25 Jun 2019, 21:21 IST

Richard Hadlee
Richard Hadlee

In 1975 Richard Hadlee was just beginning to make his mark as a bowler of class. He did not have a distinguished first World Cup, taking three wickets in as many matches. He was still just Dayle Hadlee’s younger brother, and the cricketing world didn't know what a superlative paceman he was yet to become.

Richard Hadlee’s best performance in the inaugural tournament came in the crucial match against India. A win in this encounter was vital in order to clinch a place in the semi-finals.

Richard first snapped up Sunil Gavaskar off the bowling of brother Dayle. Then he nipped a blossoming second-wicket partnership between Farokh Engineer and Anshuman Gaekwad, trapping the former leg-before. He ended Gaekwad’s resistance too, having him caught by Brian Hastings.

Later he figured in a resilient 39-run sixth-wicket stand with skipper Glenn Turner which brought New Zealand to the threshold of victory. Turner saw the side home in the company of Dayle Hadlee with just seven deliveries to spare. Richard Hadlee had played a useful part in this triumph and served notice of things to come.

The 1979 World Cup witnessed the tremendous control over line and length that Richard Hadlee became renowned for. He was extremely difficult to score off, and his late movement in the air and off the wicket, both ways, had the batsman guessing.

He was a canny bowler and this was apparent as he conceded just 24 runs off his 12 overs to an emerging Sri Lankan side. As a bonus he claimed a late wicket, the team from the Emerald lsle being dismissed for 189 in 56.5 overs. 

Hadlee was India’s nemesis once again. He dismissed Gaekwad for the second time. Coming back, he had a determined Gavaskar caught behind. In 10 overs he conceded just 20 runs as the Indian innings stuttered.

Advertisement

The big test was against the West Indies and Hadlee, though he took the wicket of Desmond Haynes, conceded 41 runs in 11 overs. With the bat, which he wielded left-handed, he was in fine form. As the Kiwis slumped rapidly to defeat in the face of a pace onslaught, Hadlee top-scored in his first innings of the tournament. He hit 42 off 48 balls in a vain bid to upset the champions.

In the semi-final the accuracy of Hadlee was again cause for concern for the English. He removed Geoff Boycott early, and gave away only 32 runs off his 12 overs, of which 4 were maidens. New Zealand made a great bid to overhaul England’s score of 221 for eight in 60 overs, but failed by only 9 runs. Hadlee was bowled by Ian Botham for 15 as his side began to slide.

By 1983 Hadlee had become one of the foremost bowlers in the world. In the opener versus England his legendary line and length were on show again, and a mere 26 runs were taken off his 12 overs, four of which were scoreless. He also took the wicket of arch-rival Ian Botham. 

In the crucial Pakistan game, Hadlee destroyed the top-order with a superlative exhibition of swing bowling, even as he was thrifty as usual. He trapped Mohsin Khan leg-before and knocked back the stumps of Zaheer Abbas. Lance Cairns had Mudassar Nazar caught behind. All this happened before Pakistan had scored.

When Hadlee dismissed Imran Khan for 9, the scoreboard read a miserable 22 for four. Pakistan did not recover from these jolts and were beaten by 52 runs. Hadlee’s analysis read 9-2-20-3. 

Hadlee proceeded to destroy Sri Lanka too. He trapped Sidath Wettimuny leg-before with one that cut back. Then he virtually ran through the side. He bowled skipper Duleep Mendis through the gate as he swung the ball in sharply, hitting the off-stump. At the same score he had the 19-year-old Arjuna Ranatunga leg-before for a duck.

Bowling with the wind, Hadlee was devastating and he dismissed the last two batsmen, Asantha de Mel and Rumesh Ratnayake. Hadlee finished with his best World Cup analysis of five for 25 off 10.1 overs with 4 maidens. This was Hadlee in prime form, and he bagged the man-of-the-match award.

He was now on a high, and while conceding only 32 runs in his 10 overs against England he claimed three wickets towards the end. He also played a fine innings of 31, his 70-run seventh-wicket stand with Jeremy Coney being instrumental in posting an exciting two-wicket win with just one ball to spare.

As the Kiwis faced Sri Lanka again, Hadlee’s bowling was as miserly as ever. He gave away a mere 16 runs in 12 overs, claiming one wicket, but could not prevent the Lankans from snatching a three-wicket win. 

New Zealand seemed to suddenly run out of steam and lost a thrilling and crucial match to Pakistan by 11 runs. Hadlee took just one for 61 off 12 overs as the Kiwis failed to reach the semi-finals for the first time. It was also Richard Hadlee’s last appearance in the World Cup, for he did not make the trip to the Indian sub-continent in 1987, declaring that he did not relish playing there.

But the 1983 tournament was a happy one for Hadlee personally. He topped the bowling averages at 12.85 and claimed 14 wickets while conceding just 2.76 runs per over.

Hadlee was a man for all seasons. An incisive fast-medium bowler who broke the 400 Test wickets barrier, he kept the batsmen on a leash with his wicket-to-wicket bowling and pinpoint accuracy. He was a master of the swing and cut, moving the ball ever so late, and just enough to deceive the batsman.

Hadlee received knighthood even while he was still playing Test cricket. 

His batting often did not live up to the billing. In this department Hadlee lagged behind the other illustrious all-rounders of the time - Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Kapil Dev. But Sir Richard was one of the all-time greats as a bowler, and on many occasions a one-man attack for New Zealand.

Richard Hadlee’s World Cup record:

Matches 13, Highest Score 42, Runs 149, Average 16.55, Strike-rate 61.06, Catches 3

Wickets 22, Average 19.13, Best 5/25, Economy 2.88

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Richard Hadlee
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Kiwis snatch dramatic win over England off the penultimate delivery in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the previous World Cup encounters between India and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Asantha de Mel carries the day for Sri Lanka in a shattering Kiwi defeat in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Glenn Turner, one of New Zealand’s finest openers
RELATED STORY
5 legendary fast bowlers who earned attractive nicknames
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling performances by Sir Richard Hadlee in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 bowling figures of all time
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Geoff Allott, swinging it in the 1999 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can help New Zealand win the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Top three most expensive overs in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 141/5 (31.0 ov)
LIVE
Drinks: England need 145 runs to won from 19.0 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us