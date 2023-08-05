"Think tank was trying to rest Virat and Rohit, but the purpose was not met" - Pragyan Ojha on Indian batting struggles in the West Indies ODIs

Pragyan Ojha admitted to being disappointed at the Indian middle-order batting and their inability to pace the innings in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Although the Men in Blue won in the three-match series, they suffered a shock defeat in the second game. They also scraped through a relatively straightforward run chase in the first ODI.

While Kohli and Rohit were part of the opening match, they did not come out to bat until the fifth wicket went down when the skipper finally came out to complete the formalities. Chasing 115, the Men in Blue were reduced to 97/5 in the first ODI before Rohit came in and completed the run-chase.

Things were further shambolic in the second game, with India getting bowled out for an embarrassing 181 in less than 41 overs to lose by six wickets.

Speaking to TOI, Pragyan Ojha felt that the youngsters should grab the opportunities to overcome the potential loss of senior players in a crucial game further down the road.

"When you play a 50-over game, it is very important how you pace your innings," Ojha said. "The middle order crumbled without Virat and Rohit. The think tank was trying to rest Virat and Rohit, but the purpose was not met. Ahead of the World Cup, we have seen new players given more responsibilities. These young boys should take these chances and opportunities."

"They needed to know how to pace the innings, especially in a 50-over game," Pragyan Ojha added. "These things should be addressed as soon as possible so that in a crucial game if we lose our senior members, these youngsters can manage. The West Indies series is very important for these young boys."

The Asian giants did reassert their dominance in the deciding ODI. India scored 351/5 in their 50 overs and won by 200 runs to keep their unbeaten series streak against the West Indies alive since 2006.

"They are very crucial for the World Cup and Asia Cup" - Pragyan Ojha on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

Rahul and Iyer are battling to be fit in time for the showpiece event in October.

Pragyan Ojha further emphasized the importance of having the middle-order duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer fit for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.

Iyer suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and was ruled out of the following IPL. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul picked up an injury to his thigh during the IPL clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

While Iyer is unlikely to be available for the Asia Cup starting August 30, Rahul has regained full fitness and could likely make his comeback in the battle for Asian supremacy.

"Both (Shreyas and KL) are very important for India in the World Cup," Pragyan Ojha continued. "They are not part of the series against Ireland, but I think they will be considered. I don't know where they stand in terms of fitness and recovery is a concern. But they are very crucial for the World Cup and Asia Cup."

In terms of consistency, experience, form, performance, contribution to the team and scoring runs, both KL and Shreyas are up there," he added. "Both have a lot of experience. India are looking for players and batters who can bat at No. 4 and No. 5. These are the numbers and slots where we face challenges most of the time."

Following the ongoing West Indies tour, India will play three T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, starting August 18 before the Asia Cup. They will open against arch-rivals Pakistan in the six-team event at Pallekele on September 2.