Thirush Kamini explains why fans should not compare women's central contracts with men's contracts

Indian women's cricketer Thirush Kamini believes the cricket universe should not compare the Indian women's central contracts with that of the men offered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After the board released the details of the women's central contracts for the upcoming year, fans started debating on social media if women's cricketers deserve equal pay as their male counterparts. The reason behind this debate was the significant difference in the salaries of the top men's and women's cricketers.

The BCCI gave a contract worth ₹7 crore to the elite players of the men's category. On the other hand, the elite women's cricketers earned a central contract worth just ₹50 lakh.

Discussing Indian cricket's payment structure on cricket.com's YouTube channel, Thirush Kamini said:

"I think it's important that we don't compare women's cricket with men's cricket because they have been in that structure for a really long time. It's completely understandable that men cricketers are getting paid ₹7 crore and then a woman cricketer earns only ₹50 lakh."

Kamini opined that the women's game will grow in the coming years. She felt fans should view women's cricket and men's cricket as separate entities.

We should appreciate the fact that we are having a contract system for India Women: Thirush Kamini

Thirush Kamini has scored over 1,000 international runs in her career

Speaking further in the same interview, Thirush Kamini highlighted the progress of women's cricket in recent years. She said fans should appreciate the BCCI for introducing a contract system in women's cricket.

"But you have to understand the kind of growth that women's cricket has had over the years because until a few years back, women's cricketers didn't have a contract system. Now I think we should appreciate the fact that we are having a contract system and players who are doing well are also part of the contract system," Thirush Kamini added.

Thirush Kamini has been away from the international arena for quite some time now. Her last international appearance came in an ODI against South Africa in 2017. She recently turned up for the Railways Women in domestic cricket.

The 30-year-old opener hopes to earn her place back in the Indian team soon.