Thiruvananthapuram weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

After a thumping win in the first T20I, Team India will host Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium for the second tie on Sunday.

Fresh from their defeat in the ICC ODI World Cup, fans were treated with exciting cricket, albeit with a change in format. Chasing 209, skipper Suryakumar Yadav exhibited some great shot-making skills before Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches.

Suryakumar (80 off 40) and Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) set the platform for the run chase before Rinku an unbeaten 22 off 14 balls to take the team through, with two wickets to spare.

With a thumping win on their back, India will be riding high on confidence and will look to take a 2-0 lead in Thiruvananthapuram. The management is unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination for the second game.

Australia, on the other hand, didn't do much wrong in the first game. Despite that, they will hope to come up with more clinical performance with the ball to level terms in the series.

While the stage is set for a cracking contest, the buzz is about the weather in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Accuweather, there is a minimal chance of showers in the afternoon, but it is unlikely to disrupt the game. The cloud cover would be around 25 percent, with the wind blowing at seven kph.

The temperature in the city will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be five-six degrees more, given that the humidity is expected to be in the 80s.

"Don't think India are going to make any changes" - Parthiv Patel on Men in Blue's playing XI for second T20I

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel feels the Men in Blue are likely to retain their winning combinations for the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Parthiv said:

"It's an interesting thing with the Indian squad where we won't be able to predict anything right now because there are so many options there. After a couple of games, we will know what kind of mindset the think tank is going with—whether they want to give chances or continue with the winning momentum. Looking at this game, I don't think India are going to make any changes."

