"This shows he is not content with just one big score"- Former Pakistan cricketer on Shubman Gill

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has been highly impressed with Shubman Gill's consistent run-scoring of late. The young opener scored another ODI hundred in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

In the three-match series, Gill was dismissed just once and scored a staggering 360 runs, including a stunning double hundred in the first game. With this, he equaled Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's record of most runs in a three-match ODI series.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Salman Butt had to say about Shubman Gill's consistency:

"Shubman Gill is a future superstar. After scoring a double hundred, he got an unbeaten 40-odd in the second ODI and then another hundred in the third. This shows that he is hungry for runs and not content with just one big score. The kind of maturity that he has shown at such a young age has simply been brilliant."

Salman Butt on Shubman Gill converting starts into big scores

Salman Butt opined that while Gill always had the talent to become a future star, he wasn't able to convert his decent starts into big scores. However, the youngster has now scored three hundreds in four innings and it finally seems like he has cracked the code for consistency.

With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also back in form, Butt feels India's top three are once again looking at their ominous best ahead of the World Cup later this year. He stated:

"We often used to say that Gill is a talented player but he gets out on 30s and 40s. But now that he has suddenly started the conversion into big scores and with such consistency, question marks raised on India's top order after the T20 World Cup are slowly fading away."

