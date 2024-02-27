“This abuse of power is intolerable” - Mohammad Amir alleges Deputy Commissioner of Multan mistreated his family 

Quetta Gladiators left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Multan mistreated his family and unjustly ejected them during a match. He tagged Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, and requested her to take action.

Amir, 31, is currently featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. In four matches for Quetta Gladiators so far, he has claimed four wickets at an average of 34.5 and an economy rate of 8.62.

On Monday, February 26, he took to his official social media and alleged mistreatment of his family by the Deputy Commissioner of Multan.

‘Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action,” he wrote on X.

Tagging Maryam Sharif in the post, he added:

“pls I hope u will take action.”

Expand Tweet

The left-arm pacer registered figures of 2/46 from four overs in Quetta Gladiators’ PSL 2024 clash against Multan Sultans on February 25 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He dismissed Reeza Hendricks (72) and Iftikhar Ahmed (0) off consecutive deliveries.

Batting first after losing the toss, the Multan Sultans put up a competitive 180/4 on the board in their 20 overs. Apart from Hendricks, skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 52 off 42, while Tayyab Tahir hit an unbeaten 35 off 22.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators were held to 167/9 as Mohammad Ali and David Willey picked up three wickets each, while Aftab Ibrahim registered figures of 2/26. Amir was bowled by Ali for 12 off 8 balls, a knock that included two fours.

“International cricket is not on my mind” - Amir

Amir, who announced his shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 in 2020, has dismissed all reports of a possible international comeback. The fast bowler said that he was happy playing league cricket.

“I would have felt the absence of international cricket if I were not playing cricket. I am enjoying league cricket, and international cricket is not on my mind,” Amir told a local news channel, as quoted by A Sports.

Expand Tweet

On his role as a senior bowler with Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, he elaborated:

“My effort is to make an impact in the match because having a complete impact is more crucial than merely taking wickets. If the team requires a bouncer at that moment, I will bowl a bouncer. Until you create pressure, you won’t get wickets.”

Amir has played 272 T20 games, claiming 319 wickets at an average of 21.96 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App