‘Some PCB members said I left Test cricket for T20 leagues’ - Mohammad Amir hits out after retirement

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has opened up about his decision to call it quits at the age of 28.

The left-arm fast bowler alleged that he was made the scapegoat after Pakistan lost the Test series in Australia in 2019. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Amir claimed that some PCB members kept ranting about his decision to not play Test cricket.

"The issue started when I announced my retirement from Test cricket. All was fine after the 2019 World Cup, then-coach Mickey Arthur was fine with it and he understood the decision," Amir said.

"However, some members in the PCB management once they took charge selected me for white-ball leg, and we even went to Australia, but when Pakistan lost the Test series there, the head coach and bowling coach started giving statements against me not playing Tests, some PCB management members said that Amir ditched us, they said I left Test cricket for T20 leagues. I was handling it for one year.”

Mohammad Amir added that he had never said he would not play ODIs or T20Is for Pakistan just because of T20 leagues. However, he alleged that a few PCB members kept stating that he left Tests to play in T20 leagues.

According the Amir, these allegations were crucial in destroying his image as it sent out the wrong signal about him.

“I am not weak, if I was I would have never been able to make a comeback after 2010. I do not have issues with Wasim Khan and Ehsan Mani, I just have a problem with the current PCB management who is dealing with the players,” Amir added.

Retirement decision not based on being snubbed for New Zealand series: Mohammad Amir

There were murmurs doing the round that the selectors’ decision to not pick Mohammad Amir for the New Zealand series hastened his retirement move. However, the 28-year-old clarified that it wasn’t the case. He explained:

“In the current system, I get to know through social media that I have been dropped from the squad. You could have told me why you are dropping me, but you are sitting back and talking about Test cricket.”

Mohammad Amir was recently seen in playing for the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League. He even picked up a five-for in the tournament as his franchise made the final.

Once touted as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, claiming 259 wickets across formats.

It has been an unfulfilled career. But, knowing Pakistan players’ penchant for coming out of retirement, we might not have seen the last of Mohammad Amir in international cricket yet.