"This attitude will not win World Cups" - Fans slam Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for slowing down to complete centuries in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India batters Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill slammed impressive centuries in the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Iyer scored 105 (90 balls), while Gill slammed 104 off just 97 balls, respectively.

The two top-order batters steadied the ship for India after opener Ruturaj Gaikwad departed early. They stitched together a marvellous 200-run partnership for the second wicket. The two received praise from many fans for their batting exploits.

However, certain Indian supporters slammed Shreyas Iyer and Gill for slowing down as they neared their respective tons. Here are some of those reactions:

It is worth mentioning that both Iyer and Gill were dismissed soon after crossing the 100-run mark. Following their dismissals, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan upped the ante with their quick-fire knocks, scoring 52 and 32, respectively.

India currently lead the three-match series 1-0, thanks to their five-wicket win in the opening encounter in Mohali. They will look to pocket the series by clinching victory in the second game.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav, who were rested for the first two games, will return for the third and final contest against Australia.

Shubman Gill registers most runs in ODIs after 35 innings

During his 104-run knock, Shubman Gill scripted history by becoming the batter with the most runs after 35 innings in ODIs. The talented youngster eclipsed Hashim Amla, who mustered 1844 runs from 35 innings.

Gill has chalked up 1917 runs in 35 innings. He also has a significant chance of breaking Amla's record of being the fastest to 2000 runs in the 50-over format, a feat the former South Africa batter achieved in 40 innings.

Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter in international cricket in the ongoing calendar year. The opener's form is a wonderful sign for Team India on the road to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.