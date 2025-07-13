"This Bazball is all bundlebaz" - Former India wicket-keeper's scathing take on England ahead of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer slammed England's Bazball batting style as one that would never work against quality sides ahead of the fourth day of the crucial Lord's Test. The hosts surprised many by going away from their usual attacking batting in the first innings, scoring 387 runs in 112.3 overs at a run-rate of under 3.50.

After suffering a massive 336-run defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston, England adopted a more traditional approach in the first innings at Lord's.

Talking about the same in an interview with RevSportz, Engineer said (via Hindustan Times):

"This Bazball is all bundlebaz, they can do Bazball against Bangladesh or Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Against India, they cannot do that and I have always said that in the past. I wish they had adopted Bazball, we would have won the series by now."

India responded to England's 387 by posting the identical total in their first essay, resulting in a one-innings shootout to decide the Lord's Test. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner of the ongoing contest will be in a commanding position to win the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"I would call it cheating" - Farokh Engineering on England's final-over antics on Day 3

Farokh Engineer slammed England's final over antics of delaying proceedings to avoid facing a second over on Day 3 at Lord's. Having bowled India out in their first innings, the hosts had to deal with around six minutes of batting on the third day.

However, opener Zak Crawley did everything in his power to delay Jasprit Bumrah from completing the opening over.

"English people will call it professionalism but I would call it cheating. That was timewasting tactics. They did not want to face another over which was very obvious. He could have been discrete about it but he made it look so obvious. That wasn't very fair. But who knows? I don't think our batsmen would have done such a blatant thing. The headline is it's not cricket," said Engineer (via the aforementioned source).

Despite the Indian players having a go at Crawley, his tactics paid off as the home side faced only one over before leaving the field at stumps on Day 3. They are currently 2/0 after an over, with two full days of cricket left in the thrilling contest.

