"This is becoming a problem for Kohli" - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli's woes against spin

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels Virat Kohli is repeatedly getting dismissed in a predictable manner against spinners of late. The star batter was cleaned up by a brilliant delivery from Mitchell Santner in the first ODI on Wednesday, January 18.

However, Jaffer feels Kohli could have negotiated the delivery better by getting on the front foot and smothering the spin, rather than handing back and hoping that it doesn't turn to beat his defense.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the game, Wasim Jaffer explained why the issue is something that Virat Kohli needs to work on as soon as possible. He said:

"Yes, I think this is becoming a problem for Kohli that he is not being able to cover the line of the spin. He is playing a delivery on the back foot when actually it should be played on the front foot. He was getting out to leg spinners in such a way and now even left-arm spinners are getting him out."

Mr.Yash @OneShot60118470 Mitchell Santner has cleaned up Virat Kohli! Huge breakthrough for New Zealand to get the man in-form. Mitchell Santner has cleaned up Virat Kohli! Huge breakthrough for New Zealand to get the man in-form. https://t.co/FqE7pfVqAH

There's still time to achieve greatness: Wasim Jaffer on whether Shubman Gill will achieve greatness

Shubman Gill smashed an incredible double hundred in the first ODI and has made many Indian fans believe that he will achieve greatness in the format.

While Wasim Jaffer agreed that Gill has the talent to go all the way and become an all-time great, he also feels that the youngster will need to put in the hard yards over a long period of time. He stated:

"Abhi Delhi bohot dur hai (There's still time to achieve greatness) because there are great players like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar ahead. But if he (Gill) continues to work hard and remains consistent, he can definitely achieve greatness."

Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian to score an ODI double hundred and also broke Ishan Kishan's record by becoming the youngest to achieve this feat.

