Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd has branded the Virat Kohli-led team as the best-ever Indian side. The two-time World Cup winner pointed out how the current crop of Indian players are much fitter than their previous generations. He added that India currently have plenty of variety on their roster, which makes them the best-ever.

Talk of Virat Kohli's team being the best-ever Indian side has made the rounds ever since the Men in Blue earned a historic victory over Australia in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Clive Lloyd believes it is that triumph under adverse circumstances that makes them the best Indian team ever.

"They are a much better side because they have variety, the players are fitter and more professional... Yeah, I would think so (On this current team being the best-ever)... Don’t forget they came from behind most times in Australia, and that was excellent. Judging by their performances from that series, you can say that this is the best Indian team ever," Clive Lloyd said in a chat with The Telegraph.

A veteran of 110 Tests, Lloyd had special praise for rising talent Rishabh Pant, who has had a terrific last few months.

"For quite a number of years, Rahul Dravid was your best batsman. I am now admiring young Rishabh Pant," added Lloyd.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

India are currently the No. 1 ranked Test team in the world. They could further establish their status as the best Test team at the moment if they manage to defeat New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played in June this year.

India are where they are because of Jasprit Bumrah: Clive Lloyd

Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

The 76-year-old hailed the impact of Jasprit Bumrah on the current Indian team. Clive Lloyd pointed out how India often turn to Bumrah when they struggle, and the fast bowler, more often than not, comes up with the goods.

"He’s (Bumrah) thinking all the time and can surprise you any time. He can bowl the vicious bouncer, he can get the ball to swing around, he bowls the slower ones. That is why India are where they are at the moment. He can provide breakthroughs at a time when the side is struggling," Lloyd observed.

India recently won the first ODI against England by 66 runs. The hosts will be looking to wrap up the 3-match series in the second ODI, set to be played on March 26.