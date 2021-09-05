“This was the best innings of Rohit Sharma's Test career, he deserved this hundred” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has termed Rohit Sharma’s hundred on Day 3 of the Oval Test the best innings of the opener’s Test career. Inzamam added that Rohit deserved the ton as he has batted with patience and has displayed excellent temperament right through the series.

Rohit Sharma notched up his eighth Test hundred and, more significantly, his first away from home on Saturday. He scored 127 off 256 balls as India ended Day 3 of The Oval Test at 270 for 3.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam hailed Rohit Sharma for his stupendous knock. He said:

“Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock, he deserved this hundred. He has displayed amazing temperament throughout the series. The day belonged to Rohit Sharma. Everyone is aware that he is one of the best stroke players in the business. However, he saw off the new ball with patience and, once he got set, he started playing his shots.”

The Hitman was on fire at the Oval, stroking his way to a brilliant 127.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Hitman #Rohit pic.twitter.com/ad71Dw4wYY — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

According to the former Pakistani batsman, Rohit Sharma adapted to the challenges brilliantly and proved that he is a team man. Inzamam added:

“The six he hit to get to a hundred demonstrated the amount of confidence he has in his ability. The stroke also demonstrated that he could have hit out earlier if he wanted but he played as per the requirements of the team. Rohit Sharma adapted himself brilliantly to score his 8th Test hundred. According to me, this was the best innings of Rohit Sharma's Test career.”

Rohit Sharma was dismissed in disappointing fashion as he miscued an attempted pull straight up in the air after England took the new ball.

Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul partnership set the base for India - Inzamam

Day 3 began with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul carrying on their good work from Friday. They added 83 for the first wicket to set a solid foundation. Inzamam said in this regard:

“KL Rahul’s 46 also cannot be ignored. Rohit Sharma and Rahul featured in a wonderful opening stand. The partnership set the base for India as they nullified threat of the new ball, which has hurt India many times in the past. I have said earlier as well, when the openers came into bat on Day 2, they displayed the mindset to attack the England bowlers. They were keen on playing positive cricket and not going into their shell.”

A great day of cricket for India who finish with 270/3, with a lead of 171.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Pujara #Rohit pic.twitter.com/JspigTLW9d — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

India ended Day 3 with a lead of 171 with seven wickets in hand. While Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 22, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 9.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Samya Majumdar