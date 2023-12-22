“This is a bigger positive than Sanju Samson’s batting” - Sanjay Manjrekar on Indian pacer’s resurgence in South Africa

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s return to form is a bigger positive for the visitors than Sanju Samson’s batting performance in the recently concluded ODI series in South Africa.

India beat South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. While Samson starred in the decider with 108 off 114 balls, Arshdeep was the Player of the Series for picking up 10 wickets at an average of 9.50. The 24-year-old was not in great from heading into the ODI series but lifted his game with some fine bowling efforts against the Proteas.

While reviewing the India-South Africa ODI series, Manjrekar picked Arshdeep’s return to form as the biggest positive for the Men in Blue.

‘This is a bigger positive than Sanju Samson’s batting. He had taken five wickets earlier in the series. But, in this match [third ODI], he dismissed set batters. The swinging delivery he bowled to dismiss [Tony] De Zorzi was a very good ball. He bowled an unplayable delivery to a batter who was defending to get him out," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"Arshdeep got the wickets for India against the run of play. When our full strength team is back, Arshdeep will be still around the squad,” Manjrekar added.

Expand Tweet

Arshdeep was the Player of the Match in the first ODI of the series played in Johannesburg. He claimed 5/37 in 10 overs as South Africa were bundled out for 116.

In the decider in Paarl on Thursday, December 21, he once again stood out with figures of 4/30 from nine overs. Thanks to Arshdeep’s brilliance, South Africa were bowled out for 218 in a chase of 297.

“They are thinking about it” - Manjrekar on India’s sixth bowler woes

Even though India won the ODI series 2-1, the sixth bowler option remains a worry. Manjrekar admitted that the lack of versatility in the playing XI hurt the Men in Blue in the World Cup final.

“In the nets session, batters like Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan as well were bowling a bit. They [India] are thinking about it. But it would be wrong to play a lesser batter because he bowls a bit. However, like we saw in the World Cup final, if you don’t have a sixth bowling option against a strong side… You have to find one. But, until you find one, you have to make do with what you have,” he commented.

Expand Tweet

Team India’s next assignment in South Africa will be a two-match Test series, which begins with the Boxing Day clash in Centurion.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.