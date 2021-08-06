"This can be a breakthrough innings for KL Rahul" - VVS Laxman impressed by Indian opener's application and technique 

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman feels that KL Rahul’s defiant knock against England in the first innings of the first Test in Nottingham could be a turning point in his red-ball career.

Playing his first Test in nearly two years, KL Rahul scored a tenacious 84 off 214 balls, spending nearly 350 minutes out in the middle. Thanks to his performance, India managed to get a crucial 95-run lead over England in the first innings.

Analyzing Rahul’s performance, Laxman told ESPN Cricinfo that the batsman has proven he belongs at this level.

“This can be a breakthrough innings for KL Rahul and an innings of great importance keeping in mind his (Test) career. He has been out of favour in Test match cricket while he has been consistently doing well in white-ball cricket," Laxman said.

"He showed the kind of discipline needed and that hunger was also there. His body language showed that he has the desire to prove himself back at the highest level in the Test match format. It is not about proving to the critics but proving to himself that he belongs here and he has earned his spot as a top-order batsman.”

KL Rahul has the balance required for an opener in England: VVS Laxman

KL Rahul looked set for a hundred but was dismissed 16 short after edging a James Anderson delivery behind the wicket. According to Laxman, Rahul deserved a hundred for the tremendous application he displayed during the innings.

“He deserved a hundred for the application and technique he displayed. At the same time, when the opportunity arrived, the kind of drives he played through mid-off and cover region," Laxman added.

"The balance that you require as an opener in England is there in KL Rahul and he is every bit of class. He is a batsman who is in great form and great touch and I am sure he will capitalize on that.”

India resumed day three of the Nottingham Test at 125 for four. After Rishabh Pant fell for a quickfire 25 off 20 balls, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (56) featured in a crucial stand of 60 runs for the sixth wicket.

An unexpected cameo of 28 from Jasprit Bumrah took India’s lead close to 100. For England, Ollie Robinson claimed five for 85 and Anderson finished with four for 54.

England were 25 for no loss in their second innings when rain halted play.

