“This can’t be the template” - Wasim Jaffer feels India cannot go into 2024 T20 World Cup with seven-batter theory 

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has opined that Team India cannot go into the 2024 T20 World Cup with the current template of having seven batters in the playing XI. According to Jaffer, having a tail from No. 8 to No. 11 is unacceptable by current T20I standards.

India went down to West Indies by eight wickets in the deciding T20I in Florida on Sunday, August 13 thereby losing the series 2-3. The Men in Blue managed a disappointing 165/9 after winning the toss and batting first, a total the Windies chased with ease in 18 overs.

In a post-match discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer punched holes in India’s seven-batter theory for T20Is. Speaking about Sunday’s loss, he said:

“Losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill within that powerplay, that was a big setback. We all know that India only bats till No. 7. The last four don’t contribute much at all. They don’t have that boundary-hitting or six-hitting ability. When you lose 2-3 wickets, the guys coming in can’t play freely. It adds a lot of pressure.

“If we are five down, the tail starts coming. That’s exactly what has happened in the games that we have lost. That is a big concern for India. The batting hasn’t clicked. Suryakumar Yadav played well, but nobody else chipped in,” Jaffer added.

The 45-year-old further elaborated that going in with seven batters puts additional pressure on the team in case of a poor start.

“The top seven has to bat the bulk of the overs. Sometimes, when you go with that mindset, it doesn’t help you. India need to address this issue. Within 10 months’ time, India will be playing the World Cup here. This can’t be the template. Our batting needs to come till at least No. 8, possibly No. 9 - somebody who can tonk the ball,” the former opener stated.

Suryakumar top-scored for India with 61 off 45 in the fifth T20I, but Tilak Varma’s 27 was the next best score in the innings.

“We need to look at the guys who can bat and bowl” - Wasim Jaffer

Asked about the major takeaways from the T20I series loss in West Indies, Jaffer opined that the management needs to groom players like Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer and Washington Sundar, who can contribute with bat and ball.

“We need to look at the guys who can bat and bowl. Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer, Washington Sundar, we need to groom them for the coming World Cup. I would put in Shahrukh Khan’s name as well. He bowls off-spin and can be that finisher also,” the former cricketer stated.

He also urged the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav to work on their batting skills which, in its present state, is inadequate.

“Arshdeep [Singh] at least contributed something in this series, but Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar or even Kuldeep Yadav, those guys need to improve their batting. Harbhajan Singh or Irfan Pathan were similar when they entered international cricket, but they batted for hours and hours and improved their batting,” Jaffer concluded.

Team India’s next assignment will be a three-match T20I series in Ireland, which will mark the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah, who will also be leading the team.