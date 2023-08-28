"This is the most challenging format" - Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his ODI form ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Suryakumar Yadav's ODI career leaves a lot to be desired as he has failed to replicate his T20I heroics in the 50-over format. The dynamic batter recently admitted that he needed to decode this version of the game.

Suryakumar opined that ODI format is the most challenging format out of the three, given that batters have to adapt to the situation of the game and switch gears accordingly. The 32-year-old revealed that he is striving to improve his game in 50-over cricket and has had discussions with the likes of Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"I will try to do well in the role that I am given. This is one format in which I am really looking forward to doing well. Everyone keeps saying that I am doing great in T20, and this is also white-ball cricket, so why am I not able to crack the code here? But I have been practicing."

"I feel this is the most challenging format where you need to play like all three formats, depending on the situation. I am working on that and also have been talking a lot to Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Hopefully, I will crack the code with this tournament, he added.

Emphasising the importance of playing with a positive intent, Suryakumar added:

"I am trying to keep the same approach and intent in ODIs. I am trying to play as per the situation. If I walk out in the 30th over, I cannot play like I play in T20s right from the outset. I am practicing keeping that in mind to decode this format. The way my preparations are going, hopefully, I will be able to decode this."

Suryakumar's addition to India's Asia Cup 2023 squad came as a surprise for many, considering that he has failed to make the most of his chances in ODIs. He has chalked up 511 runs from 24 innings at an underwhelming average of 24.33 in the format.

He failed to make a significant impact in India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, finishing with 78 runs from three outings.

"I am very excited when I am in the dugout" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav further spoke about the kind of mindset before walking out to bat. He mentioned that he is very excited when he is in the dugout and is eager to go out in the middle.

He revealed that he prefers to run while going to the pitch, as it pumps him up for the first ball. Suryakumar elaborated:

"I am very excited when I am in the dugout. I wait for my turn to bat. It doesn't matter even if I get out on the very first ball, but my heart rate is always high in the dugout as I keep on visualising how I am going to bat. I run to the pitch while going to bat so that I am ready for the first ball, as my heart rate is already up. There is nothing to shy away from if I want to hit the first ball for a four or a six. It is when I play a few balls and the running between the wickets is good I feel that I am in the zone."

India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a blockbuster encounter against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.