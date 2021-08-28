"This could be Cheteshwar Pujara 2.0" - Deep Dasgupta impressed by Pujara's strokeplay

Former India wicketkeeper and broadcaster Deep Dasgupta lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for his positive knock day three of the Leeds Test. He stated that it took just a slight change in the mindset and he looked like “Cheteshwar Pujara 2.0”.

Pujara has recently struggled to be among the runs in the lead up to the Leeds Test. He was criticized for his intent to just stay at the crease rather than looking to keep the scoreboard moving.

Deep Dasgupta pointed out that there was no change in the technical aspects of his batting. It all came down to a change in approach.

“This could be Cheteshwar Pujara 2.0 (…) It’s the same player, not much difference in the technique that we have seen over the series or maybe just a couple of days ago. It’s just the simple flick of the switch or change in the mindset, and he looks a different player altogether,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

The former Bengal gloveman was impressed by the array of strokes displayed by Pujara during his innings.

“What has been really, really pleasing to see is the way how Pujara got those runs. I haven’t seen Pujara playing a pull shot or a cut or a back-foot punch in a while. It’s easier said than done, to change that mindset, be more positive, it’s very easy to sit here and talk about it, but he actually did that out there.”

Has been criticised unfairly at times, but what a vital innings displaying amazing concentration and mental strength from Pujara today. And Rohit Sharma once again proving why he is extra special, adapted brilliantly curbing his natural game. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/N7J4sgij7O — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 27, 2021

"This could be a watershed moment in Cheteshwar Pujara’s career" - Deep Dasgupta

Cheteshwar Pujara had been under the scanner coming into the third Test

Deep Dasgupta reckons the innings at Leeds could be a watershed moment in Cheteshwar Pujara’s career.

India’s no.3 has come under the scanner for his below-par strike rate and lack of intent during a large part of his career. Dasgupta stated that if he can carry this momentum into the future, Pujara could be in a different zone.

“This could be a watershed moment in Pujara’s career as well. If he can take what he has found here in terms of the tempo, the momentum, for all you know, for the next 2-3 years or 4 years, he might not have a look back from hereon and start playing like the way he has played in this innings,” Deep Dasgupta signed off.

Cheteshwar Pujara remained 10 runs short of a century at stumps on day three. He will resume the innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli on day four with India trailing by 139 runs.

Stumps on Day 3. A great day for Indian top order, Rohit Sharma earlier played a superb knock. Then Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli put on a masterclass. Pujara remains unbeaten on 91, Kohli marching towards a fifty as he remains not out on 45. pic.twitter.com/cyarq9khXY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2021

