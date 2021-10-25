"THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP" - Twitterati extends its support to Mohammed Shami after he's attacked online for India's loss against Pakistan

Former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and a few others, including fans, stood up in support of ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. This comes after he received unfair blame and abusive comments on his Instagram.
Team India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss against Pakistan yesterday in the 2021 T20 World Cup game.
The dew factor played a significant role in the second innings and hindered the Indian bowlers' chances. It resulted in an easy run chase for Pakistan as Babar Azam and Rizwan cruised through to the target. Shami ended up with bowling stats of 43/0 in 3.5 overs in the match.
Few people online took out the frustrations of India's loss by unfairly targeting Mohammed Shami and abusing him. Shami has been a prominent pacer for India for years now and has won many games over the years across formats.
The abuse was highly unwarranted and illogical, so many people took to Twitter to condemn such acts and extended their support to Mohammed Shami.
Twitterati extends its support to Shami after he's attacked online for India's loss against Pakistan
Bhuvi is not the same bowler now, Shami also didn't look that penetrative: Aakash Chopra
Former Indian player Aakash Chopra recently opined that Indian pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been inconsistent in the T20 format recently. He observed that Bhuvi and Shami did not look penetrative against Pakistan's openers during the powerplay overs. He felt Bumrah should have opened the bowling.
Reviewing India's match against Pakistan in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled but he didn't look the best bowler we have seen. It seemed that his shadow had come, he is not the same bowler now. Mohammed Shami bowled the second over, he also didn't look that penetrative."
He added:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
"Bumrah bowled one over, that had two yorkers and two slower balls. Varun Chakravarthy was playing for the first time and taking early steps in the World Cup or international cricket, he also looked a little pale."
India will now look to make a solid comeback in their next game. They will face New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai.