"THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP" - Twitterati extends its support to Mohammed Shami after he's attacked online for India's loss against Pakistan

Former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and a few others, including fans, stood up in support of ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. This comes after he received unfair blame and abusive comments on his Instagram.

Team India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss against Pakistan yesterday in the 2021 T20 World Cup game.

The dew factor played a significant role in the second innings and hindered the Indian bowlers' chances. It resulted in an easy run chase for Pakistan as Babar Azam and Rizwan cruised through to the target. Shami ended up with bowling stats of 43/0 in 3.5 overs in the match.

Few people online took out the frustrations of India's loss by unfairly targeting Mohammed Shami and abusing him. Shami has been a prominent pacer for India for years now and has won many games over the years across formats.

The abuse was highly unwarranted and illogical, so many people took to Twitter to condemn such acts and extended their support to Mohammed Shami.

Twitterati extends its support to Shami after he's attacked online for India's loss against Pakistan

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha #355WicketsforIndia. Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami #355WicketsforIndia.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa. The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami

Rana Ayyub @RanaAyyub @BCCI The islamophobic hate against #shami with aspersions on his patriotism and his commitment to the country. If this and the state enabled hatred against Indian minorities is not worth taking a knee, I don’t know what is @imVkohli The islamophobic hate against #shami with aspersions on his patriotism and his commitment to the country. If this and the state enabled hatred against Indian minorities is not worth taking a knee, I don’t know what is @imVkohli @BCCI

Abhishek Baxi @baxiabhishek Sanghis have started abusing Md. Shami after the loss.After the racist attacks against few English players at Euro, the team came in support of them.India's hockey skipper Rani Rampal criticized casteist remarks against a teammate.Your move, @imVkohli and everyone else. Sanghis have started abusing Md. Shami after the loss.After the racist attacks against few English players at Euro, the team came in support of them.India's hockey skipper Rani Rampal criticized casteist remarks against a teammate.Your move, @imVkohli and everyone else. https://t.co/38Rx1BaA52

#IndiaVsPak Instead of #ViratKohli , if #Shami would have hugged a member from Pakistani team,that would not be called "beautiful moment" by Indian media nor the people here,instead questions would have been raised about his loyalty. RW is already trolling him. So heart-breaking. Instead of #ViratKohli, if #Shami would have hugged a member from Pakistani team,that would not be called "beautiful moment" by Indian media nor the people here,instead questions would have been raised about his loyalty. RW is already trolling him. So heart-breaking.

Preity G Zinta @realpreityzinta Disappointed dat #India lost its first game of the #T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to 🇮🇳players on social media. It’s a game for God sake & all players are human. They DO NOT DESERVE all this negativity & slander. #indvspak Disappointed dat #India lost its first game of the #T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to 🇮🇳players on social media. It’s a game for God sake & all players are human. They DO NOT DESERVE all this negativity & slander. #indvspak

Bhargav @Bhargavmodi619 *Seasonal cricket fans if a player doesn't performs well in one match #Shami *Seasonal cricket fans if a player doesn't performs well in one match #Shami https://t.co/EWmVE0CpIT

Guftar Ahmed @GuftarAhmedCh #IndiaVsPak #Kohli Virat Kohli has shown real spirit of Cricket, way he appreciated Babar & Rizwan after match shows a lot about his character. He must speak up openly for the star of Indian team @MdShami11 who has given everything to nation & today he is facing criticism. #Shami Virat Kohli has shown real spirit of Cricket, way he appreciated Babar & Rizwan after match shows a lot about his character. He must speak up openly for the star of Indian team @MdShami11 who has given everything to nation & today he is facing criticism. #Shami #IndiaVsPak #Kohli

#Shami Some of you make me sick. dirt mentality. abusing a cricketer who serves his nation when called upon. appreciate karlo if another team has played well. What will you teach your children when they lose a race in school, to abuse their fellow one if there’s a loss? Some of you make me sick. dirt mentality. abusing a cricketer who serves his nation when called upon. appreciate karlo if another team has played well. What will you teach your children when they lose a race in school, to abuse their fellow one if there’s a loss?

#India People are abusing Mohammed Shami 😑They aren't cricket fans at all...😡If you can't back him in his not so good days, then you don't have any right to celebrate in his good days!! #IndianCricketTeam #Shami

Sukriti Suryavanshi @SukritiJiAap You are and always will be a hero.. You did not fail India, we all failed you. #Shami ❤️ You are and always will be a hero.. You did not fail India, we all failed you. #Shami ❤️ https://t.co/IIcKJiC08i

Simran @Simran36949816 #IndiaVsPak #supportteamindia Abusing an individual won't change the truth. This is not the end that you people are criticising a player for losing a match. If you are a supporter behave like a supporter. #Shami Abusing an individual won't change the truth. This is not the end that you people are criticising a player for losing a match. If you are a supporter behave like a supporter. #Shami #IndiaVsPak #supportteamindia

Bhuvi is not the same bowler now, Shami also didn't look that penetrative: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra recently opined that Indian pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been inconsistent in the T20 format recently. He observed that Bhuvi and Shami did not look penetrative against Pakistan's openers during the powerplay overs. He felt Bumrah should have opened the bowling.

Reviewing India's match against Pakistan in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled but he didn't look the best bowler we have seen. It seemed that his shadow had come, he is not the same bowler now. Mohammed Shami bowled the second over, he also didn't look that penetrative."

He added:

"Bumrah bowled one over, that had two yorkers and two slower balls. Varun Chakravarthy was playing for the first time and taking early steps in the World Cup or international cricket, he also looked a little pale."

India will now look to make a solid comeback in their next game. They will face New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai.

Edited by Aditya Singh