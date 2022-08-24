"This cricket board doesn't deserve him"- Furious fans slam BCCI as Prithvi Shaw is dropped from India A squad

Opener Prithvi Shaw has been surprisingly excluded from the India A squad for the three four-day games against New Zealand A in September. This has come as a shock to many as the youngster has an impressive record in first-class cricket.

The 22-year-old has played 34 first-class games, where he has scored 2769 runs at a fantastic average of 46.9. He also scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies and was destined for greater things.

However, there have been quite a few reports about the BCCI not being happy with Shaw, be it due to his fitness, discipline or other reasons. But fans on Twitter certainly believe that the talented youngster is being treated unfairly.

Some fans also spoke about other domestic stalwarts like Sheldon Jackson who have been overlooked despite their impressive performances. Here are some of the reactions:

Psy @PsyfeR888



Sorry for the caps. @gurkiratsgill WHERE IS PRITHVI SHAW WHO MADE CENTURY ON HIS TEST DEBUT?Sorry for the caps. @gurkiratsgill WHERE IS PRITHVI SHAW WHO MADE CENTURY ON HIS TEST DEBUT? Sorry for the caps.

Detective Arjun Singh @ArjunSingh098 Sheldon Jackson @ShelJackson27 I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old🤣, im 35 not 75 🤣🤣 I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old🤣, im 35 not 75 🤣🤣 BCCI destroying careers of deserving players like Sheldon Jackson, Hanuma vihari, Prithvi Shaw and giving chance to non performers like Ruturaj Gaekwad.. Wtf is this?? If BCCI want to select players on basis of IPL than scrap or ban your domestic league. What's the use of ranji? twitter.com/ShelJackson27/… BCCI destroying careers of deserving players like Sheldon Jackson, Hanuma vihari, Prithvi Shaw and giving chance to non performers like Ruturaj Gaekwad.. Wtf is this?? If BCCI want to select players on basis of IPL than scrap or ban your domestic league. What's the use of ranji? twitter.com/ShelJackson27/…

Backfoot_Punch @kookaburra_221 Looks like more than on field it's off the field activities affecting Prithvi Shaw's career. BCCI looks unhappy with Shaw Otherwise no one would have dropped him from A side. Shaw would have been permanent opener if he was playing for some other country. Looks like more than on field it's off the field activities affecting Prithvi Shaw's career. BCCI looks unhappy with Shaw Otherwise no one would have dropped him from A side. Shaw would have been permanent opener if he was playing for some other country.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Prithvi Shaw should seriously consider plying his talent for another country. this cricket board doesn't deserve him. Absolutely pathetic the way he is being treated. Prithvi Shaw should seriously consider plying his talent for another country. this cricket board doesn't deserve him. Absolutely pathetic the way he is being treated.

Priyanshu @Priye0511 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India A squad for the four-matches against New Zealand A:



Priyank Panchal (C), Easwaran, Ruturaj, Patidar, Sarfaraz, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla. India A squad for the four-matches against New Zealand A:Priyank Panchal (C), Easwaran, Ruturaj, Patidar, Sarfaraz, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla. What I don't understand is why are Ruturaj, Tilak and Umran in the four-day match squad when actual good FC players like Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dubey, Rinku, Priyam or Porel aren't. At this point you have to just perform in IPL to get selected in the squad no matter the format. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… What I don't understand is why are Ruturaj, Tilak and Umran in the four-day match squad when actual good FC players like Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dubey, Rinku, Priyam or Porel aren't. At this point you have to just perform in IPL to get selected in the squad no matter the format. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Look who is back @Twitttlerr Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India A squad for the four-matches against New Zealand A:



Priyank Panchal (C), Easwaran, Ruturaj, Patidar, Sarfaraz, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla. India A squad for the four-matches against New Zealand A:Priyank Panchal (C), Easwaran, Ruturaj, Patidar, Sarfaraz, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla. Justice for Prithvi Shaw twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Justice for Prithvi Shaw twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sanjay David @SANJAYDAVID @BCCI

Need to have a battery of bowlers who can bowl 150Kmph.

India has a spinners drought.Rahul Chahar does not deserve it.Shahbaz did. @PKpanchal9 Unhappy not to see Mohsin Khan,Vaibhav Chowdhry and Prithvi Shaw.Need to have a battery of bowlers who can bowl 150Kmph.India has a spinners drought.Rahul Chahar does not deserve it.Shahbaz did. @BCCI @PKpanchal9 Unhappy not to see Mohsin Khan,Vaibhav Chowdhry and Prithvi Shaw.Need to have a battery of bowlers who can bowl 150Kmph.India has a spinners drought.Rahul Chahar does not deserve it.Shahbaz did.

Prithvi Shaw's horror-show Down Under might have affected his chances

Prithvi Shaw was India's first-choice opener in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But his weakness against the delivery that swung into him was exposed by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and the Mumbai batter faced a lot of flak on social media due to his performances.

However, he has gone back to domestic cricket and has scored a decent amount of runs, be it in white-ball cricket, first-class cricket or even in the IPL. Yet, he hasn't found a spot ahead of someone like Tilak Varma, who has played just a handful of first-class games.

It will be interesting to see what Shaw's reaction will be, having shown flashes of being a true generational talent whenever he has been at his best.

India A squad for four-day games: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit