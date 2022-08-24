"This cricket board doesn't deserve him"- Furious fans slam BCCI as Prithvi Shaw is dropped from India A squad

Opener Prithvi Shaw has been surprisingly excluded from the India A squad for the three four-day games against New Zealand A in September. This has come as a shock to many as the youngster has an impressive record in first-class cricket.
The 22-year-old has played 34 first-class games, where he has scored 2769 runs at a fantastic average of 46.9. He also scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies and was destined for greater things.
However, there have been quite a few reports about the BCCI not being happy with Shaw, be it due to his fitness, discipline or other reasons. But fans on Twitter certainly believe that the talented youngster is being treated unfairly.
Some fans also spoke about other domestic stalwarts like Sheldon Jackson who have been overlooked despite their impressive performances. Here are some of the reactions:
Prithvi Shaw's horror-show Down Under might have affected his chances
Prithvi Shaw was India's first-choice opener in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But his weakness against the delivery that swung into him was exposed by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and the Mumbai batter faced a lot of flak on social media due to his performances.
However, he has gone back to domestic cricket and has scored a decent amount of runs, be it in white-ball cricket, first-class cricket or even in the IPL. Yet, he hasn't found a spot ahead of someone like Tilak Varma, who has played just a handful of first-class games.
It will be interesting to see what Shaw's reaction will be, having shown flashes of being a true generational talent whenever he has been at his best.
India A squad for four-day games: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla