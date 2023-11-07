“This is cricket, not a joke; umpires are responsible for this” - Harbhajan Singh blames match officials for Angelo Mathews’ controversial dismissal

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons that the umpires are responsible for the massive controversy that erupted after Angelo Mathews was dismissed timed out in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match on Monday.

According to Harbhajan, while the decision was made as per rules, common sense should have prevailed since the delay in Mathews’ case was due to a genuine reason - helmet malfunction.

A massive controversy broke out during the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match in Delhi after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timed-out dismissal against Mathews and the umpires upheld the same.

As per the rules for the 2023 World Cup, a new batter needs to face his first ball within two minutes after the previous batter has been dismissed. While Mathews reached the crease on time, he realized that his helmet strap had come off and asked for a new one.

Sharing his thoughts on the controversy, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan questioned [2:20] the umpires for upholding Shakib’s appeal.

“Mathews had come in at the right time and was ready to face his first ball. When he adjusted his helmet, he realized that the hook was broken. It’s obvious that he would want to change his helmet. He called for a new helmet. By the time a new helmet was brought it, Shakib appealed that two minutes had passed and the umpires upheld it,” he said.

“Umpires were aware that Mathews’ helmet was broken. Would he play with a broken helmet? If he had batted without a helmet and the ball would have hit him, people would have questioned why he didn’t change his helmet. An issue was made out of nothing because he was given out. This is cricket, not a joke. For other stuff like dew and drama of players falling down, a lot of time is given,” Harbhajan continued.

According to the 43-year-old, the wrong decision was made by match officials.

“The umpires should have intervened in the matter and should have given a not out decision. It may be as per the rules, but was it right decision? I don’t think so. I don’t think any other captain would have agreed to get a batsman out in that matter. The rules need to be looked into. Umpires are responsible for this controversy,” he opined.

Mathews’ dismissal left Sri Lanka in big trouble at 135/5 after they were asked to bat by Bangladesh.

“This match will be remembered for controversy” - Harbhajan Singh on Mathews incident

Urging for the people in charge to have a relook at cricketing rules that make little sense, Harbhajan lamented that the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match will be remembered for controversial reasons despite some good cricket being played.

“Bangladesh played good cricket, but this match will be remembered for controversy. No one would remember Shakib’s good knock or [Charith] Asalanka’s hundred. The controversy during this match will be remembered for a long time. It’s high time to change a few rules and make it simpler for people to understand what exactly is happening and not keep them in the dark. I feel sad for Sri Lanka,” he concluded.

While Sri Lanka were knocked out of the 2023 World Cup following their three-wicket defeat, Bangladesh were eliminated from the tournament earlier.