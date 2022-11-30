"This is definitely not a future Indian captain"- Furious fans slam 'arrogant' Rishabh Pant for his comments before IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Rishabh Pant believes that he is too young to be judged as a batter across formats. He has been sensational for Team India in red-ball cricket but hasn't been able to achieve similar consistency in ODIs and T20Is.

In an interview ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch, Pant was asked about his numbers in white-ball cricket compared to that in red-ball cricket. However, the 25-year-old claimed that his numbers across formats should be compared only once he crosses the age of 30.

Here's what he said:

"My white ball record isn't bad. Comparing (records in different formats) isn't a part of my life. I am just 25 years old. If you want to compare then compare when I am 30-32 years old. Before that, there is no logic in it for me."

This hasn't gone down well with most fans as they felt it was pretty 'arrogant' from Pant to answer in that tone. Here are some of the reactions:

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Bruh control the arrogance Bruh control the arrogance 😳💀 https://t.co/HS0xLCmz3i

Arun Lol @dhaikilokatweet attitude toh aise de raha hai jaise lapodinagar ka MLA ho attitude toh aise de raha hai jaise lapodinagar ka MLA ho https://t.co/wKYPf6OwmE

Prateek Sharma @prateeek5harma Out Of Context Cricket @GemsOfCricket

The audacity The audacity 😭https://t.co/KNgEYm36O9 Used to love this guy but something really is going wrong with him and it clearly shows here. My man wants another 4 or 5 years before people start talking about him. What a kyuuuttiiieee. twitter.com/GemsOfCricket/… Used to love this guy but something really is going wrong with him and it clearly shows here. My man wants another 4 or 5 years before people start talking about him. What a kyuuuttiiieee. twitter.com/GemsOfCricket/…

Krishna Gulati @KrishnaGulati17



Indian cricket team needs to sack this arrogant talentless prick and move forward. twitter.com/gemsofcricket/… Out Of Context Cricket @GemsOfCricket

The audacity The audacity 😭https://t.co/KNgEYm36O9 The sheer arrogance… it’s high time he’s shown his place and deserving players are given more chances. His words clearly indicate that he has taken his place in the team for granted.Indian cricket team needs to sack this arrogant talentless prick and move forward. @BCCI The sheer arrogance… it’s high time he’s shown his place and deserving players are given more chances. His words clearly indicate that he has taken his place in the team for granted.Indian cricket team needs to sack this arrogant talentless prick and move forward. @BCCI twitter.com/gemsofcricket/…

Sudhanshu @sud2rock

You think you should deserve a place for next 8 years with such performance and technique and THEN we should compare your record?



“New management” is answerable. This is bullshit. S H I V A M 🇧🇷 @shivammalik_ Rishabh Pant interview with Harsha Bhogle before 3rd ODI against NZ talking about rain, batting position, stats and scrutiny over T20i performance & WK drills. #NZvINDonPrime Rishabh Pant interview with Harsha Bhogle before 3rd ODI against NZ talking about rain, batting position, stats and scrutiny over T20i performance & WK drills. #NZvINDonPrime https://t.co/TjOUdnPTCz Man, the sheer audacity!You think you should deserve a place for next 8 years with such performance and technique and THEN we should compare your record?“New management” is answerable. This is bullshit. twitter.com/shivammalik_/s… Man, the sheer audacity!You think you should deserve a place for next 8 years with such performance and technique and THEN we should compare your record?“New management” is answerable. This is bullshit. twitter.com/shivammalik_/s…

Rishabh Pant scored just 10(16) in Christchurch

Rishabh Pant had a golden opportunity to bat long and score big in the third ODI. However, that wasn't to be as he was dismissed for just 10 runs off 16 balls. Pant did hit a couple of boundaries but looked out of sorts for most of his innings.

The southpaw miscued a half-tracker from Daryl Mitchell into the hands of Glenn Phillips at square leg. With the competition for middle-order spots getting tighter by the minute, Pant will need to pull up his socks and deliver as soon as he can.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes