"This should have been done earlier itself" - Aakash Chopra on BCCI asking players to play Ranji Trophy to be considered for India

Aakash Chopra believes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the right call in asking centrally contracted players to play first-class cricket. He reckons such a decision should have been taken much earlier.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has reportedly asked the contracted players to ply their trade in domestic cricket if they wish to represent the national team. He has expressed concern over players prioritizing the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra termed the BCCI move a positive development.

"BCCI have said that if they have given you a central contract, then if you are not injured, play cricket because they will select you from there only, or else it's not going to happen. In my opinion, step in the right direction. This should have been done earlier itself," he said (0:01).

The former India opener noted that the players' IPL contracts could be impacted if they skip domestic cricket.

"Don't be surprised, especially the young players, if they are not injured and are still skipping first-class cricket, remember that BCCI have also talked about the consequences of that on the IPL contract. Things have changed and for the good," he stated.

Chopra observed that many cricketers had started feeling they could play for India if they did well in the IPL. He acknowledged that a few players have also been picked for Tests and straightaway for the World Cup based on their performances in the prestigious league.

"A line in the sand will be drawn somewhere and that has happened" - Aakash Chopra on the BCCI's decision

Veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara are currently playing in the Ranji Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra opined that the BCCI had to put a halt to the growing trend of players skipping domestic cricket.

"Players have stopped playing for the last little while. They say they are injured or have a niggle, so the BCCI said that it's enough. The penny has to drop. A line in the sand will be drawn somewhere and that has happened," he explained (1:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar might have urged the BCCI to take such a call.

"I feel the new selection committee would have definitely communicated to the BCCI, questioning what is happening. It's not restricted to people who have central contracts but players who don't have central contracts but have good IPL contracts are also not playing, and there is no injury concern," Chopra said.

Chopra concluded by stating that players should play first-class cricket if they are neither in the NCA (National Cricket Academy) nor playing for India. He cited the examples of Cheteshwar Pujara, who continues to pile on the runs in the Ranji Trophy, and Mukesh Kumar, who played for Bengal after being released from the Indian team.

