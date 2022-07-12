"This format is great to bring Virat Kohli back into form" - RP Singh believes ODI cricket can bring the best out of the former India captain 

Former India bowler RP Singh believes that the ODI format is the perfect platform for Virat Kohli to get back into form. Out of all formats, the former captain has arguably looked in the best touch when it comes to the 50-over game.

Kohli announced his arrival through his heroics in ODI cricket. While his last hundred in the format came against the West Indies in 2019, he has scored 10 fifties since then. However, he had a horrid time in his last ODI series, scoring only 26 runs across three matches.

Opining that Kohli can flourish in the absence of quick demands to score runs, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"This format is great to bring Virat Kohli back into form. There is not too much pressure of scoring, his fitness is great so he can rotate strike consistently. The demands are higher in the T20 format. He will be the player to watch out for in the first ODI."

England are among Kohli's favorite oppositions when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has scored 1307 runs in 33 innings at an average of 45.07 against the current World Champions.

"The Indian team is just as good, they have just as many quality players as England" - Parthiv Patel

The two giants of white-ball cricket, India and England, will face each other in a three-match ODI series. The hosts have bolstered their squad with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root returning.

The Rohit Sharma-led, on the other hand, welcome the services of senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami.

Noting that both teams are well-suited to the requirements of ODI cricket, former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said during the same interaction:

"England's squad is ideal for ODI cricket. Bairstow and Stokes are coming in with good form. The Indian team is just as good, they have just as many quality players as England. Shikhar Dhawan will be the player to watch out for from India."

The Men In Blue are scheduled to face England in the first ODI later today (July 12) at The Oval, London.

