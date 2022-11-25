“This format suits Umran Malik more than T20Is” - Wasim Jaffer reviews Team India pacer’s ODI debut in Auckland 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that the one-day format is more suited to young speedster Umran Malik’s style of bowling in comparison to T20Is. He pointed out that the fast bowler can make use of short balls a lot more effectively in ODIs.

23-year-old Umran made his one-day debut against New Zealand on Friday, November 25 in Auckland in the first match of the three-game series. He had a mixed day as he dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, but proved expensive and conceded 66 runs in his 10 overs.

Apart from Umran, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also made his one-day debut in the same match. Reviewing the performances of both debutants, Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

“This format suits Umran Malik more than T20Is. We have seen in the IPL that he doesn’t have that many variations compared to this format. Here, he can use the short ball well. Arshdeep will get used to it. He’s a quality bowler and he’ll adapt pretty quickly.”

Chipping in with his thoughts, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan admitted that both Umran and Arshdeep would have hoped for a slightly better performance on their one-day debuts. He elaborated:

“Both debutants would have hoped for a little bit more. Malik got a couple of wickets and looked dangerous in patches. I’ve watched Arshdeep for a while now and he’s a very talented bowler. He’s going to be super important for India, not just leading into this World Cup but for years to come.”

While Umran managed a couple of scalps, Arshdeep went wicketless and conceded plenty of runs as well. He registered figures of 0/68 from 8.1 overs.

“I’ll be tempted to play Kuldeep Yadav” - Wasim Jaffer suggests one change for 2nd ODI

The Indian team is not expected to make too many modifications for the second ODI, considering this is a three-match series. However, Jaffer did suggest one change in the bowling line-up, batting for Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. He opined:

“I’ll be tempted to play Kuldeep Yadav just because he brings a little bit of mystery. He spins it both ways and he is in good form as well. India have a problem since they haven’t got a sixth bowling option. That can be a worry.

“Arshdeep and Umran just played their first ODIs. Lot of inexperience for this format. I’ll be keen to have a look at Kuldeep in place of Chahal,” Jaffer concluded.

Incidentally, Kuldeep was Player of the Match for his figures of 4/18 in his last ODI, which was against South Africa in Delhi in October this year.

