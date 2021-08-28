“This is how a great team makes a comeback” - Kamran Akmal hails Team India for Headingley fightback

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal lavished praise on Team India’s batters for the manner in which they staged a fightback on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. Akmal said that, with their performance on Friday, they proved why they are a great side.

Having conceded a mammoth first-innings lead of 354, Team India came back strongly on Day 3, scoring 215 for 2. Cheteshwar Pujara led the way with an unbeaten 91 while Rohit Sharma (59) and Virat Kohli (45*) also made key contributions.

Reacting to Team India’s impressive counterpunch, Akmal said on his YouTube channel:

“Team India started just the way they should have in the second innings. KL Rahul got out for 8 but the partnership of 80-plus between Pujara and Rohit Sharma was excellent. England bowlers also had to work hard because of the nature of the pitch. Team India have the batting line-up to drag the Test match longer. They can definitely go past England’s total. If they do that, it will be a measure of the confidence they have in their ability.”

According to Akmal, Pujara’s knock was the standout performance of the day. The wicket-keeper batter was pleasantly surprised by the India No. 3’s aggression. He added:

“Rohit played a brilliant knock but Pujara’s batting was the best act of the day. When he stays at the wicket, he can kill time and keep the scoreboard ticking. Of course, no one expected him to score at the pace that he did. He was in very good flow. Earlier, he was getting out in tentative fashion. Pujara handed the pressure very well and helped Team India to a decent position. His partnerships with both Rohit and Kohli were wonderful ones. India performed on par with the kind of batting they possess."

“Team India now have a chance to save this Test. This is how a great team makes a comeback. Team India needed this kind of an effort to prove to themselves that they are indeed a great side,” Akmal concluded.

Team India can do something similar to Kolkata 2001: Inzamam-ul-Haq

While praising Team India for their fightback on Day 3 at Headingley, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the visitors can take inspiration from the iconic 2001 Kolkata Test.

Made to follow on, VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) featured in a massive partnership to help Team India win the Eden Gardens Test. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam recalled:

"I remember the India vs Australia Test, where Laxman had scored 281 and Dravid scored 180, India can do something similar now. The way they are playing, they lost only two wickets in the entire day. This is a huge performance under such pressure."

Pujara will begin Day 4 at Headingley nine short of a hundred. He last reached three figures in January 2019, during the Sydney Test.

