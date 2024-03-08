"This is more than greatness" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma scores a brilliant hundred in the 5th IND vs ENG Test 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma scored his 12th Test hundred to guide his side to a formidable position in the fifth Test against England in Dharamshala on Friday, March 8. The opening batter scored 103 runs off 162 deliveries before being bowled by Ben Stokes early in the second session of Day 2.

Rohit had laid the foundation of his knock on the first day of the Test after the spinners bundled out the visitors for 218 runs. He capitalized on his start and flourished in his mammoth partnership with Shubman Gill for the second wicket.

He reached his century towards the end of the first session, but could not convert it into something bigger as England skipper Stokes struck in his first delivery on the tour. Rohit was caught all ends up after the ball nipped away after pitching, and proceeded to hit the top of off stump to bring the stand to a close. His knock was studded with 13 fours and three sixes.

Although fans were distraught that Rohit could not pile on after reaching his milestone, they appreciated the knock that perhaps laid down the foundation for Team India's potential win.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill follows suit after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the second session

Team India coasted through the first session of Day 2, not losing a single wicket while managing to start etching a lead as well. However, England have started the second session on a positive note, first by dismissing Rohit Sharma, following which Shubman Gill also departed.

Gill, who also notched his second ton of the series, was castled by James Anderson yet again. As of writing, England are hoping to capitalize after the breakthroughs, with India sporting an inexperienced pair at the crease in the form of debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan.

Team India are placed at 295-3 after 66 overs, while the lead reads at 77 runs.

How much of a lead will Team India build in the first innings of the fifth Test? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App