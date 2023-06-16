"This guard makes it uncomfortable for other batters"- Brad Hogg questions David Warner's guard ahead of Ashes 2023

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg isn't quite sure about whether opener David Warner would be allowed to take his unique guard during the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston starting from Friday, June 16.

Warner was seen batting with a new approach during the World Test Championship (WTC) with a new guard that helped him go back and across to cover the line of the ball. However, Hogg believes the guard that the southpaw took would disturb the ones of other batters.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why David Warner might probably not be allowed to take such a guard during the Ashes. He said:

"David Warner digs two holes behind the crease to help with his trigger movement. He wants to go back and across and cover the off-stump. But this guard makes it uncomfortable for other batters as well. This is because law 41.14.2 states that you can't damage the pitch."

Brad Hogg feels England should bat first

Brad Hogg also spoke about how England love to chase because they are comfortable having a target in front of them with the new 'Bazball' approach. However, the former cricketer also reckons that the pitch in Edgbaston will only get more and more suitable for off-spinner Nathan Lyon as the game goes on.

On this, Hogg stated

"Under McCullum and Stokes, when England win the toss in English conditions they like to field first. They like to chase with their aggressive style of batting. But Edgbaston looks like a dry wicket. There's hot conditions for the first couple of days so the wicket might crumble quickly. That will bring Nathan Lyon into the contest at Days 4 and 5."

The Bazball approach has been yielding success for England over the past 12 months. However, the highly anticipated Ashes 2023 could be the ultimate test for the home side.

