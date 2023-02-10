"This guy bossed a pitch where everyone was struggling" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's century in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for scoring a dominant hundred on a surface where most batters from both sides struggled.

Rohit scored 120 runs off 212 deliveries in India's total of 321/7 at the end of Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The hosts enjoy a 144-run first-innings lead with three wickets in hand, having bowled out the Aussies for a below-par 177 on the first day.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Rohit Sharma, saying:

"If we have to understand the significance of someone's innings, see what the others have done. The opposition team has six to seven batters, your team also has as many, so see what everyone did. Suddenly you realize that everyone did not do anything special. But this guy bossed a pitch where everyone was struggling."

The former Indian opener was particularly appreciative of Rohit's attacking game against the spinners, elaborating:

"He scored 120 runs off 212 balls and how. He used his feet against the spinners, he does that extremely well, hits shots in the air as well. After that, he also uses the sweep well because he has a huge range for the sweep."

Rohit struck 15 fours and two sixes during his innings. He was rarely troubled by the Aussie spinners, who picked up six of the seven Indian wickets to fall.

"That software upgrade has been outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma as a Test opener

Rohit Sharma is not troubled by pace and bounce. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that a new version of Rohit has been seen since he started opening for India in the longest format, observing:

"The third thing is the Rohit Sharma 2.0 - when he started playing as an opener in Test cricket - I think that software upgrade has been outstanding. He has got confidence in his defense now and a rhythm in his batting."

The reputed commentator added that the Indian skipper is at home as an opener in both seamer and spin-friendly conditions, stating:

"Earlier, it seemed he was trying to understand the tune of Test cricket. It seemed slightly out of rhythm but now that is not the case. Now it seems he is comfortable, whether you play him in England or here. He is not flustered at all. That tells me that this version of Rohit Sharma is absolutely outstanding."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #RohitSharma #IndvAus #BGT Well played, Skipper. A top quality 100 on a pitch where nobody scored even half of it in the first 4 sessions. Well played, Skipper. A top quality 100 on a pitch where nobody scored even half of it in the first 4 sessions. 👏👏 #RohitSharma #IndvAus #BGT

Chopra concluded by lamenting that Rohit Sharma is not celebrated enough as a Test opener.

He acknowledged that he was himself not in favor of elevating the middle-order batter to the opening spot in 2019 as first-class performers like Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran were being denied a chance. However, he admitted that Rohit has silenced his critics.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : Is Rohit Sharma among the top three Test openers in the world? Yes No 0 votes