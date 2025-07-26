"This happened at tea" - Ex-England captain trolls Dinesh Karthik over microphone blunder during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Former England captain Nasser Hussain trolled his fellow Sky Sports commentator Dinesh Karthik over a microphone blunder on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Hussain hilariously reminded the former Indian keeper-batter that the microphone is equally important, especially now that he is new to the commentary gig.Karthik, who played for India in all three formats, made his debut for Sky Sports as a commentator during The Hundred in 2021. He was also part of the on-ground commentary panel for the World Test Championship (WTC) held in England the same year. Karthik was also one of the commentators in the WTC final this year.Meanwhile, Hussain said in a video shared by Sky Sports:&quot;Dinesh Karthik, it's been a long day and you are new to this commentary gig. But I'd say your microphone is equally important. This happened at tea.The video below shows Karthik forgetting his microphone while speaking to Ian Ward on air:The 57-year-old didn't forget to take a cheeky jibe at Michael Atherton either and reminded him of an old incident by claiming:&quot;Don't worry, happens to the best. Michael Atherton, he once tried to commentate using a coffee cup.&quot;Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2024. He took up the role of the batting coach for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025.England kept at bay ahead of Day 5 of Manchester Test vs Team IndiaBen Stokes-led England. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Team India have fought back exceedingly well against the Englishmen after conceding a 311-run lead and losing two wickets. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill held firm, sharing an unbroken 174-run stand to lift the tourists to 174/2 at Stumps on Day 4. Gill remains unbeaten at 78, while Rahul is nearing his hundred and is 13 short of the mark.The day began with England at 544/7, holding a 186-run lead, and swelled it to 311 after being bowled out for 669. Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) led the way for them with sublime centuries. Although Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan for ducks, Gill and Rahul have given India hope of salvaging a draw.