"This happened at tea" - Ex-England captain trolls Dinesh Karthik over microphone blunder during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 26, 2025 23:55 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Dinesh Karthik. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain trolled his fellow Sky Sports commentator Dinesh Karthik over a microphone blunder on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Hussain hilariously reminded the former Indian keeper-batter that the microphone is equally important, especially now that he is new to the commentary gig.

Karthik, who played for India in all three formats, made his debut for Sky Sports as a commentator during The Hundred in 2021. He was also part of the on-ground commentary panel for the World Test Championship (WTC) held in England the same year. Karthik was also one of the commentators in the WTC final this year.

Meanwhile, Hussain said in a video shared by Sky Sports:

"Dinesh Karthik, it's been a long day and you are new to this commentary gig. But I'd say your microphone is equally important. This happened at tea.
The video below shows Karthik forgetting his microphone while speaking to Ian Ward on air:

The 57-year-old didn't forget to take a cheeky jibe at Michael Atherton either and reminded him of an old incident by claiming:

"Don't worry, happens to the best. Michael Atherton, he once tried to commentate using a coffee cup."

Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2024. He took up the role of the batting coach for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025.

England kept at bay ahead of Day 5 of Manchester Test vs Team India

Ben Stokes-led England. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ben Stokes-led England. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Team India have fought back exceedingly well against the Englishmen after conceding a 311-run lead and losing two wickets. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill held firm, sharing an unbroken 174-run stand to lift the tourists to 174/2 at Stumps on Day 4. Gill remains unbeaten at 78, while Rahul is nearing his hundred and is 13 short of the mark.

The day began with England at 544/7, holding a 186-run lead, and swelled it to 311 after being bowled out for 669. Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) led the way for them with sublime centuries. Although Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan for ducks, Gill and Rahul have given India hope of salvaging a draw.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications